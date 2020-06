Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in South Knoxville. This home is super close to UT and Downtown. There's hard surface flooring throughout the house, new paint and new appliances. You'll enjoy a deck on the back of the house for entertaining and a large double lot. Pets are negotiable based on application, size breed and quantity.