2333 Dandridge Ave
2333 Dandridge Ave

2333 Dandridge Avenue Southeast · (865) 263-8637
Location

2333 Dandridge Avenue Southeast, Knoxville, TN 37915

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2562 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Attention History lovers and Golf Lovers, This fully renovated historic home sits right on Williams Creek Golf Course! The Williams House, originally built in 1826 and home to Colonel John Williams and Melinda White Williams (daughter of Knoxville founder, James White) has been lovingly restored by descendants and now this iconic Knoxville estate is for rent! This home has 2,562sf with 3 large bedrooms or would be possible to use as live-work with 2 bedrooms upstairs and several large offices on the main floor; additional space in the basement and attic is available for storage. Beautiful rooms with many large windows and tons of natural light flowing throughout. This special home is surrounded by acres and acres of privacy yet located just several miles from downtown. No pets, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333 Dandridge Ave have any available units?
2333 Dandridge Ave has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
Is 2333 Dandridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2333 Dandridge Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 Dandridge Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2333 Dandridge Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Knoxville.
Does 2333 Dandridge Ave offer parking?
No, 2333 Dandridge Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2333 Dandridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2333 Dandridge Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 Dandridge Ave have a pool?
No, 2333 Dandridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2333 Dandridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 2333 Dandridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 Dandridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2333 Dandridge Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2333 Dandridge Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2333 Dandridge Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
