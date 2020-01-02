2333 Dandridge Ave

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Attention History lovers and Golf Lovers, This fully renovated historic home sits right on Williams Creek Golf Course! The Williams House, originally built in 1826 and home to Colonel John Williams and Melinda White Williams (daughter of Knoxville founder, James White) has been lovingly restored by descendants and now this iconic Knoxville estate is for rent! This home has 2,562sf with 3 large bedrooms or would be possible to use as live-work with 2 bedrooms upstairs and several large offices on the main floor; additional space in the basement and attic is available for storage. Beautiful rooms with many large windows and tons of natural light flowing throughout. This special home is surrounded by acres and acres of privacy yet located just several miles from downtown. No pets, please.