2327 McCampbell Wells Way

IMMACULATE 4 BD//2.5 BA KNOXVILLE HOME! - This gorgeous home is only two years old, looks brand new and has 4 bedrooms with 2 1/2 baths in a lovely area of northeast Knoxville! The main level has a beautiful kitchen with all stainless appliances, granite counter tops, dining room area, living room, family room and 1/2 bath. The upper level has four spacious bedrooms all with walk in closets, laundry room and 2 full baths. Very large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, master bath with garden tub and separate shower and HUGE walk in closet. This home is located in a quiet newly built community with easy access to interstate 640. It is located just a short drive to downtown Knoxville, UT Campus, University of Tennessee Medical Center and so much more! Pets are welcome with fee. Call today to schedule a viewing...this one won't last long! For additional information visit our website at rentcryeleike.com
This property does not accept Section 8 Vouchers.
