Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

2327 McCampbell Wells Way

2327 McCampbell Wells Way · (865) 312-0277
Location

2327 McCampbell Wells Way, Knoxville, TN 37924

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2327 McCampbell Wells Way · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2234 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
IMMACULATE 4 BD//2.5 BA KNOXVILLE HOME! - This gorgeous home is only two years old, looks brand new and has 4 bedrooms with 2 1/2 baths in a lovely area of northeast Knoxville! The main level has a beautiful kitchen with all stainless appliances, granite counter tops, dining room area, living room, family room and 1/2 bath. The upper level has four spacious bedrooms all with walk in closets, laundry room and 2 full baths. Very large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, master bath with garden tub and separate shower and HUGE walk in closet. This home is located in a quiet newly built community with easy access to interstate 640. It is located just a short drive to downtown Knoxville, UT Campus, University of Tennessee Medical Center and so much more! Pets are welcome with fee. Call today to schedule a viewing...this one won't last long! For additional information visit our website at rentcryeleike.com

This property does not accept Section 8 Vouchers.

(RLNE4509148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2327 McCampbell Wells Way have any available units?
2327 McCampbell Wells Way has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2327 McCampbell Wells Way have?
Some of 2327 McCampbell Wells Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2327 McCampbell Wells Way currently offering any rent specials?
2327 McCampbell Wells Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 McCampbell Wells Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2327 McCampbell Wells Way is pet friendly.
Does 2327 McCampbell Wells Way offer parking?
No, 2327 McCampbell Wells Way does not offer parking.
Does 2327 McCampbell Wells Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2327 McCampbell Wells Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 McCampbell Wells Way have a pool?
No, 2327 McCampbell Wells Way does not have a pool.
Does 2327 McCampbell Wells Way have accessible units?
No, 2327 McCampbell Wells Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 McCampbell Wells Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2327 McCampbell Wells Way does not have units with dishwashers.
