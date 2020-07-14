2114 Sherrod Road - 104

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Newly Renovated, corner apartment, located on the ground floor. Has a patio area to enjoy.

Located just a block beyond the bridge, we offer a secluded setting within walking distance of everything downtown has to offer.



Rent plus the Utility Fee of $199 includes water, electric, cable, wifi, trash, and off-street parking. Making the monthly total $824 with all utilities included.



Additional Fees apply for 6 month leasing option and/or additional occupant.



We are a pet friendly community. There is a one time $250 pet fee per pet (limit 2, breed restrictions, and 30lb weigh limit).



There is a new on-site Laundry Facility for residents.



hiddenridgeknoxville.com