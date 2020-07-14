All apartments in Knoxville
Find more places like 2114 Sherrod Road - 104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Knoxville, TN
/
2114 Sherrod Road - 104
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM

2114 Sherrod Road - 104

2114 Sherrod Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Knoxville
See all
South Knoxville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2114 Sherrod Road Southeast, Knoxville, TN 37920
South Knoxville

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Newly Renovated, corner apartment, located on the ground floor. Has a patio area to enjoy.
Located just a block beyond the bridge, we offer a secluded setting within walking distance of everything downtown has to offer.

Rent plus the Utility Fee of $199 includes water, electric, cable, wifi, trash, and off-street parking. Making the monthly total $824 with all utilities included.

Additional Fees apply for 6 month leasing option and/or additional occupant.

We are a pet friendly community. There is a one time $250 pet fee per pet (limit 2, breed restrictions, and 30lb weigh limit).

There is a new on-site Laundry Facility for residents.

hiddenridgeknoxville.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2114 Sherrod Road - 104 have any available units?
2114 Sherrod Road - 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Knoxville, TN.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2114 Sherrod Road - 104 have?
Some of 2114 Sherrod Road - 104's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2114 Sherrod Road - 104 currently offering any rent specials?
2114 Sherrod Road - 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 Sherrod Road - 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2114 Sherrod Road - 104 is pet friendly.
Does 2114 Sherrod Road - 104 offer parking?
Yes, 2114 Sherrod Road - 104 offers parking.
Does 2114 Sherrod Road - 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2114 Sherrod Road - 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 Sherrod Road - 104 have a pool?
No, 2114 Sherrod Road - 104 does not have a pool.
Does 2114 Sherrod Road - 104 have accessible units?
No, 2114 Sherrod Road - 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 Sherrod Road - 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2114 Sherrod Road - 104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greentree Homes
4831 E Summit Cir
Knoxville, TN 37919
Hudson on the Greenway Apartments
201 Cairn Cir NW
Knoxville, TN 37923
Kingston Pointe Apartments
6315 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
Legends at Oak Grove
5605 Holly Grove Way
Knoxville, TN 37918
Summercrest
3930 Summercrest Way
Knoxville, TN 37918
The Everly
519 Morrell Rd
Knoxville, TN 37919
Park at Fountain City
2132 Adair Dr
Knoxville, TN 37918
One Riverwalk
221 E Blount Ave
Knoxville, TN 37922

Similar Pages

Knoxville 1 BedroomsKnoxville 2 Bedrooms
Knoxville Apartments with ParkingKnoxville Dog Friendly Apartments
Knoxville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oak Ridge, TNMaryville, TNSeymour, TN
Maynardville, TNFarragut, TNMorristown, TN
Tellico Village, TNAthens, TNFairfield Glade, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South KnoxvilleFountain City
Forest HeightsNorwood
Deane Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville