Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

115 North Van Gilder Street

115 North Van Gilder Street · (865) 290-1003
Location

115 North Van Gilder Street, Knoxville, TN 37917

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1067 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****PLEASE READ****
Large 2 bedroom, 1bath house with a great front porch, washer/dryer hookups, and central heat, and air.

KCDC ACCEPTED Follow the steps below to be considered.

Application Process.

Please drive by the property. A phone number is posted on the inside of the window of the front door. You must call that phone number to reach us or to schedule a showing.

Applications are at our website VFLPROPERTIES dot com. To move in, we need 1st month's rent, deposit, utilities turned on in your name, and a lease signed.

Pets considered with weight and breed restrictions. Pet deposit to apply and additional monthly fee..

$35 application fee.
Criminal, Credit, and Income check required.

Application at vflproperties. com
(865) 290-1003

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

