115 North Van Gilder Street

Amenities
****PLEASE READ****
Large 2 bedroom, 1bath house with a great front porch, washer/dryer hookups, and central heat, and air.
KCDC ACCEPTED Follow the steps below to be considered.
Application Process.
Please drive by the property. A phone number is posted on the inside of the window of the front door. You must call that phone number to reach us or to schedule a showing.
Applications are at our website VFLPROPERTIES dot com. To move in, we need 1st month's rent, deposit, utilities turned on in your name, and a lease signed.
Pets considered with weight and breed restrictions. Pet deposit to apply and additional monthly fee..
$35 application fee.
Criminal, Credit, and Income check required.
Application at vflproperties. com
(865) 290-1003
Utilities and lawn are the responsibility of the tenant.
Lease Terms
one - three-year leases.
Details
2 Beds / 1 Bath
Rent: $875 /month
1060 square feet
Pets Allowed: Cats & Dogs
Amenities
Air Conditioning
Central Heat
In Unit Laundry
Large Front Porch
KCDC ACCEPTED
Contact
(865) 290-1003
Utilities and lawn are the responsibility of the tenant.
Lease Terms
one - three-year leases.
Details
2 Beds / 1 Bath
Rent: $875 /month
1060 square feet
Pets Allowed: Cats & Dogs
Amenities
Air Conditioning
Central Heat
In Unit Laundry
Large Front Porch
KCDC ACCEPTED