115 North Van Gilder Street

****PLEASE READ****

Large 2 bedroom, 1bath house with a great front porch, washer/dryer hookups, and central heat, and air.



KCDC ACCEPTED Follow the steps below to be considered.



Application Process.



Please drive by the property. A phone number is posted on the inside of the window of the front door. You must call that phone number to reach us or to schedule a showing.



Applications are at our website VFLPROPERTIES dot com. To move in, we need 1st month's rent, deposit, utilities turned on in your name, and a lease signed.



Pets considered with weight and breed restrictions. Pet deposit to apply and additional monthly fee..



$35 application fee.

Criminal, Credit, and Income check required.



Application at vflproperties. com

(865) 290-1003



Utilities and lawn are the responsibility of the tenant.

one - three-year leases.

2 Beds / 1 Bath

Rent: $875 /month

1060 square feet

Pets Allowed: Cats & Dogs

Air Conditioning

Central Heat

In Unit Laundry

Large Front Porch

KCDC ACCEPTED



(865) 290-1003

