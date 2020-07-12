/
mountain home
34 Apartments for rent in Mountain Home, Johnson City, TN
Monarch 815
1109 University Pkwy, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$569
463 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$449
351 sqft
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Arch this isnt your ordinary student housing community near East Tennessee State University.
114 Wilson Avenue Unit 4
114 Wilson Ave, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
This two-bedroom, one bath apartment is situated inside Downtown Johnson City, located near East Tennessee State University. This home allows the convenience of walking or biking to nearby shops, eatery's, and the university.
112 Wilson Avenue Unit 2
112 Wilson Ave, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
907 sqft
This two-bedroom, one bath apartment is situated inside Downtown Johnson City, located near East Tennessee State University. This home allows the convenience of walking or biking to nearby shops, eatery's, and the university.
Miller Crest Apartment Homes
1000 Savignon Ct, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$779
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
960 sqft
You belong among the luxury and beauty of Miller Crest. Situated on over 25 acres of picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy more than just a scenic view. The ease of living will astound you.
114 W Chilhowie Ave
114 West Chilhowie Avenue, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1442 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Sunny Three Bedroom Home - Property Id: 302461 Sunny 3 bedroom one bath home with fireplace. Freshly painted with new tile and carpet! Covered parking with large storage shed.
109 W. Maple Street 2
109 West Maple Street, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$600
Unit 2 Available 07/17/20 Awesome 1 Bd Apt - Tree Streets! Walk downtown! - Property Id: 207453 Large one bedroom apartment for rent in a charming and recently renovated 4 unit historic building. This apartment has a private entrance.
822 West Locust Street - #1B
822 W Locust St, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
1250 sqft
The Treeage is a brand new remodel featuring 4 furnished separate bedrooms rentals geared towards med students. Each bedroom includes a built in desk, bed-frame, TV, wireless internet, private bathroom, and private closet.
2601 West Market St
2601 West Market Street, Johnson City, TN
Studio
$2,500
5000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2601 West Market St in Johnson City. View photos, descriptions and more!
512 Thomas Street
512 Thomas St, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
512 Thomas Street Johnson City, TN 37604 - Duplex - Like new! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. One car garage. Washer & Dryer hook- ups. -No Smoking- Mowing included. Enjoy the upper back deck for grilling or just relaxing outside. (RLNE5649145)
111 Terrace Court B Building - 4
111 Terrace Ct, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$595
900 sqft
Beautiful park-like setting. Located close to transportation. Great Apartment. Nice. Quiet. Conveniently located. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Apartment. Beautiful parklike setting. Mature trees and greenbelt.
116 East Market Street
116 E Market St, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Pearl | Located in the heart of rapidly-growing Downtown Johnson City; this newly-renovated building has a Danish-modern aesthetic and a light and airy feel.
701 W Locust St.
701 West Locust Street, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$425
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Montrose Court Apt.; Best local location - Property Id: 318106 Mature and responsible roommate to share a large condo living space. One bedroom, private bath, with shared living/dining/kitchen space, and private laundry area.
Sterling Hills
1 Milligan Ln, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$685
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sterling Hills, our beautiful community in Johnson City, TN! Here, our residents come first. Each resident can benefit from beautifully landscaped grounds, modern apartment features, and various community amenities.
Haven at Knob Creek
1185 W Mountain View Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$799
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a gym, a sand volleyball court and an outdoor fireplace, this apartment community is near I-26, shopping and East Tennessee State University. Apartment homes feature detached garages, gourmet kitchens, and nine-foot ceilings.
Stoneybrook Heights Apartments
512 Swadley Rd, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$800
1026 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$850
1251 sqft
Choose just the right size from our beautifully maintained 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments.
Blue Ridge Apartments
2610 Plymouth Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$705
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$575
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$785
1019 sqft
You can't find a more beautiful view in Johnson City than at Blue Ridge Apartments. Our beautifully landscaped property includes 2 separate playgrounds, a sand volleyball court and Picnic Areas with BBQ grills.
1215 East Jackson Blvd
1215 East Jackson Boulevard, Jonesborough, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1554 sqft
1215 East Jackson Blvd Jonesborough, TN 37659 - One level home 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in fantastic location just minutes from Johnson City. Very well maintained. Large lot. Covered Front Porch & Covered Back Deck. Large Storage Shed.
601 W Mountain View Rd Unit 103
601 W Mountain View Rd, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1444 sqft
This beautiful unit features a spacious living room with nine foot ceilings, crown molding, and kitchen with Stainless steel appliances. There is a back deck right off the dining room. The main level has a half bathroom with laundry.
402 Ketron Lane
402 Ketron Lane, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1152 sqft
402 Ketron Lane Johnson City, TN 37601 - Three-bedroom, one bathroom one level home with an additional room that could be used as a den or an extra bedroom. The home is situated on a large double lot, with a partially fenced back yard.
151 Cecil Gray Rd
151 Cecil Gray Road, Washington County, TN
1 Bedroom
$395
350 sqft
ROOM TO RENT $395 per month/$395 Deposit. Female. Single occupancy. Unfurnished/furnished bedroom in large home in the country near Jonesborough, Tn.
1411 E Chilhowie Ave
1411 East Chilhowie Avenue, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$975
3BR/1BA cottage-style, 1-level house. Spacious. Ideal for small family. Available for rent immediately. All new updates. Quiet neighborhood. Near Civitan & Rotary Parks. All appliances included with the exception of washer/dryer.
1907 Eastwood Drive
1907 Eastwood Drive, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$900
1907 Eastwood Drive Johnson City TN 37604 - Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Johnson City. This updated home offers a master suite, living room, 2nd bedroom and bathroom. Large carport and nice back patio to enjoy the outside scenery.
130 Pine Knot
130 Pine Knot, Elizabethton, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1560 sqft
130 Pine Knot, Johnson City, TN 37604 - Great location for this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the Milligan area of Johnson City with oversized rooms.
106 V I P Road - 7
106 V I P Road, Elizabethton, TN
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with washer & dryer hookups! Close to Milligan College! Garage! Great Location! Available now. Milligan College Apartment. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom. All new inside. Quiet location. Faces greenbelt.