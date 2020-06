Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning range

Fall in Love! Historic beauty with modern amenities and finishes.

- New HVAC

- New 12" X 24" tile

- Refinished 1930 hardwood

- New paint

- Too much to list

FOR SALE - $259,000

Minimum six-month lease renewing on a month to month basis until sold. This will be great for someone moving into town who wants to rent temporarily until they buy : )

WE DO NOT ACCEPT:

- Section 8

- Eviction History

- Criminal History

WE RUN BACKGROUND CHECKS TO VERIFY

QUALIFY TO RENT:

- We are flexible with credit

- Income must be 3 times rent

- Need 2 years proof of income

LEASE INFO

- Deposit is one month's rent

- Resident pays utilities

- Resident handles landscaping

- Pet rent ranges $29 to $159 mo. based on weight

No Cats Allowed



