All apartments in Hamilton County
Find more places like 2240 Haven Crest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hamilton County, TN
/
2240 Haven Crest Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

2240 Haven Crest Drive

2240 Haven Crest Drive · (423) 800-5031
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2240 Haven Crest Drive, Hamilton County, TN 37421
Westview - Mountain Shadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2240 Haven Crest Drive · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2384 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
AWESOME Bi-Level Home in East Brainerd NEW PRICE!! -

Just take one step inside and you and your family will fall in love with the country feel, city convenience location of this fabulous home!

The main level offers a spacious formal living room and dining room and a bright, cheerful and spotless kitchen. The kitchen has craft made custom cabinets and pull out shelves, and a bar height counter for those casual meals or extra counter space when entertaining.

The master bedroom has a private bath area with closet space, and a separate shower and commode area. Two additional bedrooms and full bath on the main level are spacious and welcoming.

The lower level family room has a bar with mini fridge- perfect for those Saturday game days! (Fireplace is NOT functional.) Easy access to the back yard through the family room. There is a half bath, which has the washer/dryer hook ups, on the lower level. The 4th bedroom downstairs is perfect for a variety of uses.

The double car garage, accessible from the lower level, has shelving for storage.

The upper level deck is the ideal spot to enjoy the the serenity of nature, as it overlooks the wooded area of the property.

Small pets under 40 lbs will be considered.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3494146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2240 Haven Crest Drive have any available units?
2240 Haven Crest Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2240 Haven Crest Drive have?
Some of 2240 Haven Crest Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2240 Haven Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2240 Haven Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2240 Haven Crest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2240 Haven Crest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2240 Haven Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2240 Haven Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 2240 Haven Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2240 Haven Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2240 Haven Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 2240 Haven Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2240 Haven Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2240 Haven Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2240 Haven Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2240 Haven Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2240 Haven Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2240 Haven Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2240 Haven Crest Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vista Cameron Harbor
805 Canal Street
Chattanooga, TN 37402
Hawthorne Creekside
3131 Mountain Creek Rd
Chattanooga, TN 37415
CityGreen at Northshore
200 CityGreen Way
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Veranda at the Ridge
1408 C-Mana Ln
Chattanooga, TN 37412
Trails of Signal Mountain
3535 Mountain Creek Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Bluff View at Northside
6200 Hixson Pike Suite 200
Chattanooga, TN 37343
The Henry Lofts
1920 Chestnut Street
Chattanooga, TN 37408
Hannah Parc
610 Gurley Street
Chattanooga, TN 37405

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chattanooga, TNCleveland, TNCookeville, TNCartersville, GAOak Ridge, TNTullahoma, TN
Soddy-Daisy, TNCollegedale, TNJasper, GARed Bank, TNSignal Mountain, TNRome, GA
Manchester, TNTellico Village, TNAthens, TNFairfield Glade, TNEast Ridge, TNRossville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Adventist UniversityLee University
The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga
Tennessee Technological University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity