2240 Haven Crest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

AWESOME Bi-Level Home in East Brainerd NEW PRICE!! -



Just take one step inside and you and your family will fall in love with the country feel, city convenience location of this fabulous home!



The main level offers a spacious formal living room and dining room and a bright, cheerful and spotless kitchen. The kitchen has craft made custom cabinets and pull out shelves, and a bar height counter for those casual meals or extra counter space when entertaining.



The master bedroom has a private bath area with closet space, and a separate shower and commode area. Two additional bedrooms and full bath on the main level are spacious and welcoming.



The lower level family room has a bar with mini fridge- perfect for those Saturday game days! (Fireplace is NOT functional.) Easy access to the back yard through the family room. There is a half bath, which has the washer/dryer hook ups, on the lower level. The 4th bedroom downstairs is perfect for a variety of uses.



The double car garage, accessible from the lower level, has shelving for storage.



The upper level deck is the ideal spot to enjoy the the serenity of nature, as it overlooks the wooded area of the property.



Small pets under 40 lbs will be considered.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



No Cats Allowed



