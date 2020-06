Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Great 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home on .38 ac lot w/ 1,125 sqft, New Roof in 2016, Added New Central H&A in 2017, All New Windows, All New Elec. Outlets, Screened Back Porch, Partially Fenced Back Yard, Original Hardwood Flooring, New Ceiling Fans in all rooms (except front BR), All Brick Home, Great Location. New kitchen flooring. Entire house being painted before tenant moves in.