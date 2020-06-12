Apartment List
/
TN
/
goodlettsville
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:03 PM

133 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Goodlettsville, TN

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:16pm
Clark Place
10 Units Available
Summerfield Place
452 Moss Trl, Goodlettsville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1100 sqft
Summerfield Place, located in a quiet residential neighborhood in Goodlettsville, offers large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Roscoe Place
1 Unit Available
206 East Avenue
206 East Avenue, Goodlettsville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Located in the heart of Goodlettsville charming cottage style home with hardwood and lots of closet space with a spacious laundry room and large kitchen pantry No pets

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Echo Meadows
1 Unit Available
848 Wren Rd
848 Wren Road, Goodlettsville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
787 sqft
Clean and ready to move in! Convenient to I-65 or Vietnam Vets in Rivergate area. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. Washer/dryer, refrigerator, oven/stove, and microwave included. Call 615-851-8999 for more information.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
100 Cobblestone Place Drive
100 Cobblestone Place Drive, Goodlettsville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1312 sqft
**Available Immediately** **All leases must begin within 21 days of application date** Beautiful, end unit townhome in the private Cobblestone Place community in Goodlettsville! Open layout downstairs with hardwoods, large granite island and large

1 of 30

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Echo Meadows
1 Unit Available
156 Cobblestone Place Dr
156 Cobblestone Place Drive, Goodlettsville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1312 sqft
Beautiful townhome 1 unit away from corner. Previously owner occupied. Immaculately cared for. Backs up to open green space on rear and side of building.
Results within 1 mile of Goodlettsville
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
35 Units Available
Monthaven Park
126 Monthaven Park PI, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1050 sqft
Luxury apartment homes, a short drive from the downtown area with easy access to I-65. Units boast vaulted ceilings, tile baths and fully equipped kitchens with serving bars. Community also features summer sport facilities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
Aquarius Apartments
4 Units Available
Crestbrook Meadows
221 Aurora Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
910 sqft
Come home to Crestbrook Meadows in Madison, Tennessee where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedarwood Courtyard
1 Unit Available
1203 Sylvia Dr.
1203 Sylvia Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
Renovated Madison Duplex! Corner Lot! Nice Yard! Storage Unit! Pets Okay! - This is a great, affordable rental that is convenient to everything!! Within a short distance you are at the park, local elementary school, community center, playground,

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
103 Ridgecrest Drive
103 Ridgecrest Drive, Sumner County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$998
900 sqft
Recently updated 2/1 duplex plus extra flex or office room. Downstairs unit with patio access on dead end road with privacy. Pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Goodlettsville
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
22 Units Available
Aventura at Indian Lake
245 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
975 sqft
All sorts of amenities in this modern, pet-friendly complex. Common areas include pool, playground, courtyard and coffee bar. Air-conditioned apartments contain in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Shopping, dining, gym and movie theater minutes away.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
23 Units Available
The Grove at Waterford Crossing
101 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1153 sqft
Close to Nashville, Gallatin and Goodlettsville. Luxurious units include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, BBQ grill area and playground.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Indian Lake
908 Cardinal Lane, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1000 sqft
Situated just northwest of Nashville in Hendersonville, TN, The Retreat at Indian Lake offers spacious apartments in a premier location.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
$
25 Units Available
1070 Main
1070 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$965
1032 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Heritage Square
14 Units Available
Hickory Chase Apartment Homes
600 Heritage Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
1076 sqft
Located just a few minutes from I-65 and Downtown Nashville. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious layouts, and washers and dryers in some units. On-site pool, clubhouse with WiFi, and an off-leash dog park provided.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
33 Units Available
The Point at Waterford Crossing
100 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1102 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes have plank hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size w/d. Swimming pools, fitness center and dog park in community. Close to the Grand Ole Opry, schools and shopping.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
Madison Park
2 Units Available
Orchard Park Apartment Homes
203 Sealey Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$954
900 sqft
Orchard Park is located in Madison, Tennessee, a beautiful community on the northeast side of Nashville.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 2 at 09:18pm
11 Units Available
Williamsburg
1 Williamsburg Dr, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
We offer a 30 Day Satisfaction Guarantee!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
2 Units Available
The Grande at Indian Lake
900 Tiffany Ln, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1204 sqft
In the heart of Henderson, newly renovated one- to three-bedroom units with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplaces with a resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Woodlawn Estates
22 Units Available
Amalie Meadows
300 Kate St, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$879
1025 sqft
Come home to Amalie Meadows in Madison, Tennessee where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:43pm
Heron Walk
13 Units Available
Rothwood Apartments
600 Rothwood Ave, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1152 sqft
Wake up every day at Rothwood Apartments in Madison, TN where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
Heron Walk
1 Unit Available
Cedar Place
98 Randy Rd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$945
690 sqft
If you're new to Nashville or you've lived here all of your life but living downtown is too expensive, come see us! Located just off of Old Hickory Blvd near Gallatin Rd.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chesapeake
1 Unit Available
3408 Gwen Dr
3408 Gwen Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
2 Bed/1 Bath Stone Cottage, Huge Yard but it's not Fenced - 2 Bed/1 Bath Stone Cottage conveniently located to the Interstate. Only 10-15 minutes to Downtown. Home has laminate flooring, spacious living room, tile bath.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Madison Park Condos
1 Unit Available
109 Allison Ann Pass
109 Allison Ann Pass, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1164 sqft
Newer two bedroom, two bathroom townhouse in the gated community of Bixler Farms in Madison! Hardwoods throughout first floor, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lovely patio area, dual master suites upstairs - each bedroom has it's

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Northern Inglewood
1 Unit Available
4614 Grinstead Place
4614 Grinstead Place, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1058 sqft
Super cute bungalow in awesome location!! Bike to Riverside Village. Walk to Home Depot. Seconds to Ellington and Briley. Hardwood floors. Updated bathroom. Separate dining area and den. Amazing private yard with mature trees and herb garden!!

June 2020 Goodlettsville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Goodlettsville Rent Report. Goodlettsville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Goodlettsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Goodlettsville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Goodlettsville Rent Report. Goodlettsville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Goodlettsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Goodlettsville rents increased significantly over the past month

Goodlettsville rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Goodlettsville stand at $951 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,168 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Goodlettsville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Goodlettsville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
    • Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).

    Goodlettsville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Goodlettsville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Goodlettsville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Goodlettsville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,168 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% increase in Goodlettsville.
    • While Goodlettsville's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Goodlettsville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Goodlettsville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Nashville
    $950
    $1,170
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Murfreesboro
    $920
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Franklin
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -1.2%
    3.1%
    Hendersonville
    $1,020
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Smyrna
    $1,070
    $1,310
    -0.2%
    4.4%
    Gallatin
    $850
    $1,050
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Goodlettsville
    $950
    $1,170
    0.4%
    0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Goodlettsville 1 BedroomsGoodlettsville 2 BedroomsGoodlettsville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGoodlettsville 3 BedroomsGoodlettsville Apartments with BalconyGoodlettsville Apartments with Garage
    Goodlettsville Apartments with GymGoodlettsville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGoodlettsville Apartments with ParkingGoodlettsville Apartments with PoolGoodlettsville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Goodlettsville Cheap PlacesGoodlettsville Dog Friendly ApartmentsGoodlettsville Furnished ApartmentsGoodlettsville Pet Friendly PlacesGoodlettsville Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KY
    Columbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNHopkinsville, KY
    Dickson, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TNOak Grove, KY

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
    Belmont UniversityCumberland University
    Lipscomb University