Last updated June 28 2020 at 6:39 AM

79 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Goodlettsville, TN

Last updated June 27 at 09:52am
7 Units Available
Northcreek Commons Apartments
Centennial Crossing at Lenox Place
100 Lenox Pl, Goodlettsville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Centennial Crossing at Lenox Place in Goodlettsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 28 at 12:37am
39 Units Available
Monthaven Park
126 Monthaven Park PI, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1050 sqft
Luxury apartment homes, a short drive from the downtown area with easy access to I-65. Units boast vaulted ceilings, tile baths and fully equipped kitchens with serving bars. Community also features summer sport facilities.

Last updated June 22 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
Primerose Meadows
1211 N Graycroft Ave
1211 North Graycroft Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1296 sqft
**Available Immediately** **All leases must begin within 21 days of application date** Meticulously maintained duplex in lovely Madison neighborhood! Extremely spacious, fireplace in living room, ALL NEW stainless steel appliances, two large master

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
Echo Meadows
156 Cobblestone Place Dr
156 Cobblestone Place Drive, Goodlettsville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1312 sqft
Beautiful townhome 1 unit away from corner. Previously owner occupied. Immaculately cared for. Backs up to open green space on rear and side of building.
Last updated June 28 at 06:37am
26 Units Available
1070 Main
1070 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1032 sqft
Last updated June 28 at 12:37am
24 Units Available
Aventura at Indian Lake
245 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
975 sqft
All sorts of amenities in this modern, pet-friendly complex. Common areas include pool, playground, courtyard and coffee bar. Air-conditioned apartments contain in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Shopping, dining, gym and movie theater minutes away.
Last updated June 28 at 12:37am
19 Units Available
The Grove at Waterford Crossing
101 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1153 sqft
Close to Nashville, Gallatin and Goodlettsville. Luxurious units include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, BBQ grill area and playground.
Last updated June 27 at 02:21pm
27 Units Available
The Point at Waterford Crossing
100 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1102 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes have plank hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size w/d. Swimming pools, fitness center and dog park in community. Close to the Grand Ole Opry, schools and shopping.
Last updated June 2 at 09:18pm
11 Units Available
Williamsburg
1 Williamsburg Dr, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
Last updated June 28 at 06:31am
22 Units Available
Woodlawn Estates
Amalie Meadows
300 Kate St, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$879
1025 sqft
Come home to Amalie Meadows in Madison, Tennessee where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
104 Twin Oaks Dr
104 Twin Oaks Drive, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
972 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Town Home located in a cul de sac. Attached rear garage. Qualifications are 3 x's Monthly income as rent rate. No felonies in past 7 year. No open bankruptcy. No evictions in past 7 years. No sex offender.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Madison Park Condos
109 Allison Ann Pass
109 Allison Ann Pass, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1164 sqft
Newer two bedroom, two bathroom townhouse in the gated community of Bixler Farms in Madison! Hardwoods throughout first floor, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lovely patio area, dual master suites upstairs - each bedroom has it's

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
Echo Meadows
156 Cobblestone Place Dr
156 Cobblestone Place Drive, Goodlettsville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1312 sqft
Beautiful townhome 1 unit away from corner. Previously owner occupied. Immaculately cared for. Backs up to open green space on rear and side of building.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Talbot's Corner
3018 Conviser 1
3018 Conviser Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
960 sqft
Nice renovated townhome in East Nashville TN. - Property Id: 29332 Nice Townhome in a quiet residential neighborhood with 2 bedrooms 1 full bathroom upstairs and half bathroom downstairs. Spacious living room and eat in kitchen.
Last updated June 28 at 06:44am
39 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
Cumberland On Church
555 Church St, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
1086 sqft
Live in the heart of Nashville in this pet-friendly, 24-story building blocks from Tennessee Performing Arts Center and the State Capitol. Units have washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, air conditioning and fireplaces.
Last updated June 28 at 06:26am
10 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1141 sqft
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.
Last updated June 28 at 06:22am
28 Units Available
Maxwell
The Cleo
1034 W Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1198 sqft
Homes with spacious closets, 9-foot ceilings, and granite countertops, overlooking downtown Nashville. Bike storage, outdoor grilling stations, and a clubroom for residents. Downtown Nashville is less than 10 minutes away.
Last updated June 28 at 06:14am
28 Units Available
LP Field
Stacks on Main
535 Main St, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1040 sqft
Contemporary East Nashville apartments with quick access to Route 31. Rooms have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Bike storage, BBQ and grill, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 28 at 06:07am
42 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
505
505 Church St, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1067 sqft
Residents enjoy units with showcase kitchens, floor-to-ceiling windows and more. Community has saltwater pool, pickleball courts, grilling trellis and private cabanas. Located in the heart of downtown, close to bars and restaurants.
Last updated June 28 at 12:38am
98 Units Available
Germantown
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St., Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1335 sqft
Last updated June 28 at 12:37am
30 Units Available
Creekstone Apartments
266 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
989 sqft
Modern community with a fenced dog park and two large pools. Two tennis courts, doggy stations, and private patios. Pet-friendly. Limited access gate entry. Updated kitchens and open floor plans.
Last updated June 28 at 12:37am
8 Units Available
Standard at White House
126 Madeline Way, White House, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1091 sqft
Last updated June 28 at 06:36am
23 Units Available
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1170 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-386 with easy access to all of greater Nashville. Pet-friendly community with resident clubhouse, fitness center and playground. Electronic rent payment available.
Last updated June 28 at 12:37am
54 Units Available
Germantown
Carillion
1001 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1180 sqft
Near Victory Park, the Cumberland River and the Arts District. One- and two-bedroom units with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, yoga, Wi-Fi cafe and bike storage.

Goodlettsville rents held steady over the past month

Goodlettsville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Goodlettsville stand at $950 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,167 for a two-bedroom. Goodlettsville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Goodlettsville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,339; of the 10 largest cities in Tennessee that we have data for, Kingsport and Knoxville, where two-bedrooms go for $609 and $971, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3% and -0.3%).
    • Clarksville, Johnson City, and Chattanooga have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.5%, 2.2%, and 1.8%, respectively).

    Goodlettsville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Goodlettsville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Goodlettsville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Goodlettsville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,167 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Goodlettsville's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Goodlettsville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Goodlettsville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Nashville
    $950
    $1,160
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Murfreesboro
    $920
    $1,130
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Franklin
    $1,090
    $1,340
    -1.1%
    1.4%
    Hendersonville
    $1,020
    $1,250
    0
    0.7%
    Smyrna
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.7%
    2.6%
    Gallatin
    $860
    $1,050
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Goodlettsville
    $950
    $1,170
    0
    1.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

