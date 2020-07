Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Great location! Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo living in beautiful Fairfield Glade. Open concept with washer and dryer in unit and outside patio area. Close to all amenities. Pets Okay (sm dogs up to 30lbs) and No Smoking. Available July 15, 2020.



For more details, visit www.mountaineerrealty.com.