putnam county
8 Apartments for rent in Putnam County, TN📍
4 Units Available
Cane Creek
2500 W Jackson St, Cookeville, TN
1 Bedroom
$525
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$620
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$705
1131 sqft
Your new home awaits at beautiful Cane Creek Apartments in Cookevile Tennessee.
1 Unit Available
Hampton Creek Apartments
801 Winston Dr, Cookeville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$839
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tucked away in a residential neighborhood in Cookeville, Tennessee, Hampton Creek offers a lush, wooded landscape in a quiet community.
1 of 6
1 Unit Available
3506 Riveroaks Dr
3506 Riveroaks Drive, Putnam County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1176 sqft
3506 Riveroaks Dr Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom house - 3 bedroom house on a large flat lot. (RLNE5924590)
1 of 11
1 Unit Available
458 S Old Kentucky Rd
458 Old Kentucky Road, Cookeville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1530 sqft
WONDERFUL LOCATION - Immaculate 2 BDr, 2.5 BA condo minutes from downtown Cookeville. Some features include; laminate floors downstairs, carpet upstairs, stainless appliances, and private patio. Pets considered. Washer/ dryer hook ups.
1 of 1
1 Unit Available
106 Tansi Drive
106 Tansai Dr, Cookeville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1440 sqft
Brand new townhouse - This is a gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse just built from the ground up. The master is on the main floor. Beautiful shiplap throughout and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 1
1 Unit Available
1976 N Dixie Ave
1976 North Dixie Avenue, Cookeville, TN
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly constructed one bedroom, one bath studio ground floor apartment available for rent starting in August. Must go through application process first and place security deposit to reserve this unit.
1 of 15
1 Unit Available
409 Juniper Dr
409 Juniper Dr, Cookeville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1700 sqft
**New Construction** Beautiful brand new 3 Bedroom 3 Bath home located in Cookeville, with close proximity to Cookeville High School, TTU, and CRMC $1,495 per month $1,495 Deposit
Results within 10 miles of Putnam County
1 of 14
1 Unit Available
2 Iris Dr
2 Iris Lane, Smith County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1202 sqft
One of a kind rental in Smith Co, all cherry cabinets w/granite counter tops, stainless appliances, built in desk, fireplace, cherry custom bookshelves, bay window w/window seat, tile bath w/glass doors, 3 BR, separate living room/den, large utility
