All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like 298 High Street SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, TN
/
298 High Street SE
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:21 AM

298 High Street SE

298 High Street Southeast · (423) 458-2600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

298 High Street Southeast, Cleveland, TN 37311

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 298 High Street SE · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3 bedroom home, tons of closet space! - This three bedroom, 2 bath one level house has been completely refinished with fresh paint, new floors, doors, and more! It also has tons of closet space, nice yard and a great back deck! This like new property rents for $1200 per month with a $700 security deposit. Call us today at 423-458-2600 to find out how to view this lovely house or apply at www.clarityrental.com! **(Due to COVID-19 concerns, all of our vacancies are viewed by appt only until further notice)**

(RLNE5629613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 298 High Street SE have any available units?
298 High Street SE has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 298 High Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
298 High Street SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 298 High Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 298 High Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 298 High Street SE offer parking?
No, 298 High Street SE does not offer parking.
Does 298 High Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 298 High Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 298 High Street SE have a pool?
No, 298 High Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 298 High Street SE have accessible units?
No, 298 High Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 298 High Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 298 High Street SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 298 High Street SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 298 High Street SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 298 High Street SE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parktowne Apartments
2005 Westland Dr SW
Cleveland, TN 37311
Forest Grove Apartments
2350 Blackburn Rd SE
Cleveland, TN 37311

Similar Pages

Cleveland 2 BedroomsCleveland 3 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with BalconyCleveland Dog Friendly Apartments
Cleveland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chattanooga, TNSoddy-Daisy, TNCollegedale, TNJasper, GA
Red Bank, TNSignal Mountain, TNTellico Village, TNAthens, TN
Fairfield Glade, TNEast Ridge, TNRossville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lee UniversitySouthern Adventist University
The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity