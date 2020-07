Amenities

This is the large corner unit with windows along 1st street and facing the park. Their are two entrance doors facing the park.

Unit is rented as a shell with plumbing and electrical rough-ins.

The Agora is a mixed use project developed and completed in 2020 from a warhouse built in the 1950's. It contains 19 loft apartments, 2 office suites, 5 retail locations, and 1 restaurant space. The property adjoins First Street Square city park.