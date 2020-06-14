Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:19 PM

158 Apartments for rent in Berry Hill, TN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Berry Hill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
31 Units Available
Octave
2350 8th Ave S, Berry Hill, TN
Studio
$1,237
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,931
1058 sqft
Situated on 8th Avenue South. Close to specialty stores and music venues. Residences feature wood-style floors, granite counters and USB ports. Property offers a virtual yoga room and a cyber cafe with Starbucks coffee.
Results within 1 mile of Berry Hill
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Breeze Hill
4 Units Available
Gale Lofts
811 Gale Ln, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,355
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,732
1234 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents enjoy access to a pool, 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry facilities and an online payment portal.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Sunnyside
5 Units Available
12 South Apartments
2310 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,535
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A low-rise community near Belmont University. On-site yoga, a gym, coffee bar and business center. Units feature high ceilings, subway tile and stainless steel appliances. Completely urban-style living with extra features.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 11 at 07:57pm
$
Woodbine
9 Units Available
Residences at Woodbine Park
311 Carter St, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
910 sqft
This modern community offers spacious floorplans with designer features throughout. Each home offers a private balcony or patio, stainless steel appliances, and large closets. On-site fitness center, grilling area, and green space.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 1 at 04:37pm
Melrose
2 Units Available
Village South
801 Inverness Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,255
650 sqft
Easy community to area schools and the historic area. On-site resort-like pool, sundeck, fitness center and green space. Each apartment offers a patio or balcony, spacious interiors, and wood flooring.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Melrose
1 Unit Available
2310 Elliott Avenue, #419
2310 Elliott Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1243 sqft
2310 Elliott Avenue, #419 Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon - 2B/2BA in the Park at Melrose! - COMING SOON!!!! This 2b/2ba condo is located in 12 South's Park at Melrose.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Melrose
1 Unit Available
812 Inverness Ave
812 Inverness Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1821 sqft
812 Inverness Ave Available 06/15/20 Restored 1930's 3/2 Single Family Home In 12 South! - This beautifully restored home features large bedrooms, classic finishes, and Hardwood floors. The kitchen is updated with SS appliances.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Melrose
1 Unit Available
864 Kirkwood Ave
864 Kirkwood Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2507 sqft
WALK TO SEVIER PARK & 12TH AVE S!! Newer home built in 2014 for rent in 12 South. Beautiful finishes, built-ins & hardwood flooring throughout. You have the option to rent furnished for $5000 or unfurnished for $4500!!

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Melrose
1 Unit Available
808 Knox Ave
808 Knox Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
855 sqft
Granite & Stainless kitchen with maple cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout. Plantation blinds. Refrigerator, stove, front load washer & dryer. Large, private deck.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
2910 10th Ave, S
2910 10th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
702 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath home in 12th South neighborhood. Close to Lipscomb University and Belmont University. Hardwood flooring. Ask owner regarding pets.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Woodland in Waverly
1 Unit Available
2012 White Ave
2012 White Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1576 sqft
Great renovated bungalow in historic neighborhood walking distance to coffee, food and fun. Features hardwood floors, a bright master bedroom addition with walk-in closets. Private backyard and 2 off-street parking spots.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
2218 Winford Ave
2218 Winford Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2118 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home featuring an open floor plan, hardwood floors, granite countertops, tile backsplash, and so much more! Located in Berry Hill next to fair grounds. Convenient to everything in town.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
South Nashville
1 Unit Available
425 Mallory Street
425 Mallory St, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1758 sqft
- Amazing 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Breeze Hill
1 Unit Available
940 Gale Lane 136
940 Gale Lane, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1226 sqft
940 Gale Lane - Property Id: 100192 LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Newly renovated 2 BR/1.5 bath condo within walking distance of Sevier Park and all of the hip 12th South destinations.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:08pm
Historic Waverly
1 Unit Available
2201 8th Ave S APT 307
2201 8th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1312 sqft
2201 8th Ave S APT 307 Available 07/14/19 2 bedroom 2 bath 8th Ave. S. Condo - This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located in the popular 8th Ave. S. district and offers over 1300 square feet of living space.
Results within 5 miles of Berry Hill
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:49pm
Elliston Place
10 Units Available
1818 Church
1818 Church St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,535
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
504 sqft
Fantastic location near it all. Smoke-free units. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, and stainless-steel appliances. Nest technology. Coffee bar, fire pit, and pool. Guest suites and garages available. Lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Germantown
101 Units Available
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St., Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,555
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1335 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Demonbreun
40 Units Available
Element Music Row
1515 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,539
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,738
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1637 sqft
High-rise apartments and penthouses not far from the ramp to 40-65. Luxury residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies with stunning views, walk-in closets, breakfast bar with pendant lights and more. Community gym, pool and business center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Glencliff
20 Units Available
ARIUM South Oaks
100 Antioch Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1397 sqft
Located near downtown, this housing development is also near I-24 and I-40, offering easy access to the Nashville International Airport. The community is also home to two swimming pools, a recreational center and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Germantown
53 Units Available
Carillion
1001 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,445
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1180 sqft
Near Victory Park, the Cumberland River and the Arts District. One- and two-bedroom units with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, yoga, Wi-Fi cafe and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Brentwood Downs
25 Units Available
Brentwood Downs
1 Derby Trace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,086
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
973 sqft
Loft and two-bedroom apartment homes in Nashville, just minutes from Maryland Farms, Cool Springs and Interstate 65. Private patio or balcony. Swimming pool with sundeck, picnic areas with built-in grills, and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Elliston Place
39 Units Available
Charlotte at Midtown
2400 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,443
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
1152 sqft
An urban, residential community in Midtown Nashville. Lots of on-site amenities including a paw spa, outdoor game area, outdoor fireplace, and pool. Apartments feature high ceilings, soaking tubs, and updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Germantown
22 Units Available
Flats at Taylor Place
1515 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,301
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,026
1121 sqft
Minutes to downtown Nashville. Upscale apartments with high-end finishes and contemporary amenities. Lofts feature two-story windows with downtown views. Amenities include a sky lounge, swimming pool, and several garden courtyards. Multiple shops and restaurants on-site.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Germantown
13 Units Available
Vista Germantown
515 Madison St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,467
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1117 sqft
Vista Germantown, located in the heart of Nashville's historic, most sought after neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Berry Hill, TN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Berry Hill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

