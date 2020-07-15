Apartment List
TN
berry hill
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM

205 Apartments for rent in Berry Hill, TN with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
24 Units Available
Octave
2350 8th Ave S, Berry Hill, TN
Studio
$1,364
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,477
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1058 sqft
Situated on 8th Avenue South. Close to specialty stores and music venues. Residences feature wood-style floors, granite counters and USB ports. Property offers a virtual yoga room and a cyber cafe with Starbucks coffee.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2709 Greystone Rd
2709 Greystone Road, Berry Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2925 sqft
New modern home available furnished or unfurnished on 6/9/12 month lease. Located on a quiet dead end street in Berry Hill. Large open main living area with Kitchen Island, Dining Area and lIving area on first floor with two car garage.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2723 Westwood Drive
2723 Westwood Drive, Berry Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
3740 sqft
Large Modern Home with Rooftop Fireplace. Open floorplan Kitchen, Dining, Living room with one bedroom and full bath on first level. Master and third bedroom on second level with laundry room.
Results within 1 mile of Berry Hill
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
Breeze Hill
Gale Lofts
811 Gale Ln, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,235
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1234 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents enjoy access to a pool, 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry facilities and an online payment portal.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 09:21 PM
8 Units Available
Melrose
IMT 8 South
2405 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,485
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1107 sqft
More than just a home, this community-minded complex features the city's first in-pool sunken cabana, a nine-screen media wall, and a private dog park and spa for your canine friends.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 05:36 AM
12 Units Available
Edgehill
Park at Hillside
1501 Hillside Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$821
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,128
899 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park at Hillside in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
3 Units Available
Sunnyside
12 South Apartments
2310 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A low-rise community near Belmont University. On-site yoga, a gym, coffee bar and business center. Units feature high ceilings, subway tile and stainless steel appliances. Completely urban-style living with extra features.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:13 PM
7 Units Available
Woodbine
Residences at Woodbine Park
311 Carter St, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
910 sqft
This modern community offers spacious floorplans with designer features throughout. Each home offers a private balcony or patio, stainless steel appliances, and large closets. On-site fitness center, grilling area, and green space.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 03:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Melrose
Village South
801 Inverness Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,255
650 sqft
Easy community to area schools and the historic area. On-site resort-like pool, sundeck, fitness center and green space. Each apartment offers a patio or balcony, spacious interiors, and wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 14 at 02:44 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Villa Adrian
2964 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1600 sqft
Superb location that puts you minutes from several local universities (Vanderbilt, Belmont, Lipscomb etc,) Green Hills Mall and all that Green Hills has to offer. The trendy 12th South district is just around the corner.

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgehill
1819 10th Ave, S
1819 10th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$6,600
3264 sqft
Come touring this elegant custom build home located just minute from Downtown Nashville, in the heart of Belmont, Vanderbilt, 12th South. Walk/bike to the neighborhood parks and restaurants.

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1000 Sutton Hill Rd
1000 Sutton Hill Road, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
3000 sqft
Charming Tudor Convenient to 12 South/ Belmont/ Green Hills, Fenced Yard, Pet Friendly, 3 Beds/3 Baths, Plus Office, Full Basement - Charming Tudor convenient to 12 South, Belmont and Green Hills with 3 Bedrooms and 3 Baths.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodycrest
400 Herron Dr. Unit 404
400 Herron Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,450
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nashville View and Convenience - Like New Condo. Beautiful hardwood floors, open floorplan with expansive living area, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer included, balcony. Community amenities include a pool, outdoor grills, and clubhouse.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Melrose
808 Knox Ave
808 Knox Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
855 sqft
Granite & Stainless kitchen with maple cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout. Plantation blinds. Refrigerator, stove, front load washer & dryer. Large, private deck.

1 of 7

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Edgehill
1007 Summit Ave
1007 Summitt Ave, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Location Location Location. 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for rent in the Belmont Waverly Area. Walk to all types of amenities including Universities, Restaurants, Parks and more. Literally a 5 minute drive into downtown Nashville.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Waverly
2201 8th Ave S APT 307
2201 8th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1312 sqft
2201 8th Ave S APT 307 Available 07/14/19 2 bedroom 2 bath 8th Ave. S. Condo - This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located in the popular 8th Ave. S. district and offers over 1300 square feet of living space.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Waverly
2025 Beech Ave
2025 Beech Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 08/01/20 $1,400 2 bed 1 bath near 12th south - Property Id: 316283 This adorable 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom bungalow is located in Historic Waverly. Steps away from 12th South, Belmont, and Wedgewood Houston.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Acklen Westgrove
1820 12th Ave, S
1820 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1947 sqft
For more information about the property and showings, please contact: Jonathan Fulks 615-982-1816 jfulks@whpropertymanagement.com

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Melrose
814 Kirkwood Ave
814 Kirkwood Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1667 sqft
12S hottest area. You can live here! 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1667 sqft cottage. Beautiful privacy fenced back yard, screened in side porch. Landscaping and lawn care included Highly desirable, walkable neighborhood. Renovated, new interior paint.
Results within 5 miles of Berry Hill
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
94 Units Available
Germantown
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St., Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,515
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,689
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1335 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
16 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
Eleven North
210 11th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,356
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just five minutes from downtown in walking distance to the Gulch and Capitol View. Community features gym, swimming pool, hot tub and dog park. Units have private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
12 Units Available
Audubon Park
600 Whispering Hills Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$912
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1250 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, washers and dryers, and walk-in closets. Green community welcomes pets. Dog park on site. Playground, pool and tennis court available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
33 Units Available
Historic Edgefield
Station 40
610 Sylvan Heights Wa, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,245
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1145 sqft
Super modern homes with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, close to I-24. Bike storage, bocce court, 24-hour maintenance, business center, courtyard and gym. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
56 Units Available
East Germantown
The Griff
1390 Adams St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,425
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1189 sqft
The Griff (meaning "handle" in German), pays homage to both the Germantown neighborhood and our riverfront location, the site of a historic former handle mill.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Berry Hill, TN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Berry Hill renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

