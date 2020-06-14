/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:16 PM
133 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Berry Hill, TN
31 Units Available
Octave
2350 8th Ave S, Berry Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,399
701 sqft
Situated on 8th Avenue South. Close to specialty stores and music venues. Residences feature wood-style floors, granite counters and USB ports. Property offers a virtual yoga room and a cyber cafe with Starbucks coffee.
Melrose
1 Unit Available
2407 8th Ave, S
2407 8th Avenue South, Berry Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$2,200
834 sqft
Fully Furnished One Bedroom + Office Located in the Heart of Melrose! Experience all of the luxurious upgrades and furnishings this stunning condo has to offer! Office can be converted into guest room with a custom queen size murphy bed! Upgrades
Melrose
13 Units Available
IMT 8 South
2405 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,425
746 sqft
More than just a home, this community-minded complex features the city's first in-pool sunken cabana, a nine-screen media wall, and a private dog park and spa for your canine friends.
Breeze Hill
4 Units Available
Gale Lofts
811 Gale Ln, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,355
650 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents enjoy access to a pool, 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry facilities and an online payment portal.
Sunnyside
5 Units Available
12 South Apartments
2310 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,535
645 sqft
A low-rise community near Belmont University. On-site yoga, a gym, coffee bar and business center. Units feature high ceilings, subway tile and stainless steel appliances. Completely urban-style living with extra features.
Woodbine
9 Units Available
Residences at Woodbine Park
311 Carter St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,205
675 sqft
This modern community offers spacious floorplans with designer features throughout. Each home offers a private balcony or patio, stainless steel appliances, and large closets. On-site fitness center, grilling area, and green space.
Edgehill
12 Units Available
Park at Hillside
1501 Hillside Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$821
635 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park at Hillside in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Melrose
2 Units Available
Village South
801 Inverness Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,255
650 sqft
Easy community to area schools and the historic area. On-site resort-like pool, sundeck, fitness center and green space. Each apartment offers a patio or balcony, spacious interiors, and wood flooring.
Historic Waverly
1 Unit Available
2020 Beech Ave Apt D13
2020 Beech Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
678 sqft
1 bed / 1 bath home - Make sure that you check out this very special 1 bedroom and 1 bath condo, located south of Nashville, conveniently close to Belmont, I65, and great shopping! Just a short drive on a local interstate gets you to downtown
Woodycrest
1 Unit Available
400 Herron Drive 105
400 Herron Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,600
824 sqft
Unit 105 Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Condo near Downtown Nashville - Property Id: 286355 CLEAN, SAFE & STERILIZED! Located on the first floor so easy to come & go. FURNISHED - 1 bed, 1.
Melrose
1 Unit Available
2410 Elliot Avenue
2410 Elliott Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$2,060
735 sqft
Ten-foot ceilings to the perfectly paired modern fixtures in the kitchen and bathroom. Our included furniture and decor are expertly selected and placed for this individual layout, and the mounted Samsung Smart TV's are ready for your enjoyment.
1 Unit Available
2197 Nolensville Pike
2197 4th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,450
626 sqft
Fantastic location, minutes to downtown. Gated community with pool, fitness room, lounge & meeting room. Walkable to local yoga studio, coffee and more! Granite counters, tile backsplash, washer/dryer, custom closet and more. No pets/smoking.
44 Units Available
The Overton Brentwood
4960 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
671 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from Interstates 65 and 24. Hardwood-style floors, granite countertops and new kitchen appliances. Community dog park, laundry facilities, clubhouse with cafe and gym. Gated access.
Germantown
101 Units Available
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St., Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,674
835 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
LP Field
12 Units Available
Eastside Heights
120 S 5th St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,334
704 sqft
Experience a comprehensive living package with an outdoor movie theater, saltwater pool, sundeck, gym and a pet spa. Easy access to the I-24 and proximity to the Nissan Stadium and locality parks offer added convenience.
Downtown Nashville
44 Units Available
The Gossett on Church
1201 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,344
835 sqft
Super modern apartments near I-40 in the heart of Nashville. White quartz countertops, kitchen islands and goose-neck faucets. Hardwood flooring and Roman tubs. Community has saltwater pool, yoga room and outdoor fire pit.
11 Units Available
Audubon Park
600 Whispering Hills Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$875
768 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, washers and dryers, and walk-in closets. Green community welcomes pets. Dog park on site. Playground, pool and tennis court available.
Historic Edgefield
41 Units Available
Station 40
610 Sylvan Heights Wa, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,335
755 sqft
Super modern homes with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, close to I-24. Bike storage, bocce court, 24-hour maintenance, business center, courtyard and gym. Pet-friendly community.
Raintrec
16 Units Available
Brandywine
5204 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
593 sqft
Hardwood floors, fireplaces and maple cabinetry characterize these recently revamped units. Common amenities include three pools, a coffee bar and a laundry center. Located close to downtown Nashville and I-65.
10 Units Available
The Residences at Glenview Reserve
100 Arbor Creek Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$854
762 sqft
Pet-welcoming complex provides 24-hour maintenance, gym and laundry room. Pool, tennis court and volleyball court available. Air-conditioned units have hardwood floors. Right next to Nashville International Airport and the I-40/I-24 exchange.
SoBro
14 Units Available
River House
4 Academy Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,717
867 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood style floors, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Amenities include state-of-the art-fitness center, pool with sundeck, bike storage, club room and gaming area.
Midtown
32 Units Available
Skyhouse Nashville
111 17th Ave S, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,650
723 sqft
Situated at the end of Music Row. Luxury high-rise apartment community with on-site retail. Fitness studio, executive conference room and rooftop swimming pool also on the premises. All homes are wired for Google Fiber.
Elliston Place
10 Units Available
1818 Church
1818 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,499
504 sqft
Fantastic location near it all. Smoke-free units. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, and stainless-steel appliances. Nest technology. Coffee bar, fire pit, and pool. Guest suites and garages available. Lots of storage.
Demonbreun
40 Units Available
Element Music Row
1515 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,738
852 sqft
High-rise apartments and penthouses not far from the ramp to 40-65. Luxury residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies with stunning views, walk-in closets, breakfast bar with pendant lights and more. Community gym, pool and business center.
