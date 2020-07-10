/
apartments with washer dryer
39 Apartments for rent in Ashland City, TN with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
21 Units Available
Ashland Farms
351 Bighorn Street, Ashland City, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1271 sqft
Welcome to Ashland Farms, a brand new luxury apartment community nestled in the hills of beautiful Ashland City, Tennessee. With one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, we are sure to have a layout to suit your needs.
Results within 5 miles of Ashland City
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1126 Bucksnort Rd
1126 Bucksnort Rd, Cheatham County, TN
1 Bedroom
$775
680 sqft
Nice front porch living. Backs up to the Cheatham County Wildlife Refuge. Halfway between White Bluff and Ashland City. Tenant is responsible for water and electric.
Results within 10 miles of Ashland City
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
16 Units Available
Whitebridge
Views at Hillwood II
6430 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1865 sqft
Located in the heart of West Nashville. Community features include swimming pool, Wi-Fi lounge, 24-hour fitness center and pavilion. Units have granite counters, stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry and large closets. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
35 Units Available
The Lexington
510 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,222
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,721
1320 sqft
Apartments located close I-40, and feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Luxury community amenities include tennis court, pool table, media room, gym and security system. Pets welcome with an additional fee.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
36 Units Available
Cortland Bellevue
645 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,376
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1137 sqft
A stunning community, minutes from I-40. On-site amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, a saltwater pool and a grill area. Trash valet service provided. Apartments feature granite countertops. Garages available.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
58 Units Available
West Meade
Grande View
7100 Sonya Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1428 sqft
With easy access to Vanderbilt University and I-40 these diverse units can come with jetted tubs, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. On-site amenities include two pools, spa, tanning beds, and athletic facility. Guest suites on site.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Summit at Nashville West
7201 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,329
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1312 sqft
Near I-40 and the new Nashville West retail center. Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. Optional detached garage with fee. Pool, gym and game room. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
13 Units Available
Cross Timbers
865 Bellevue
865 Bellevue Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,122
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
1550 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community features garage, pool and dog park. Easy access to I-40, public transit and Memphis-Bristol Highway.
Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
16 Units Available
Bellevue West
100 Ridgelake Pkwy, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,069
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
900 sqft
Situated in the scenic hills of Bellevue, this luxury complex boasts 24-maintenance, on-site volleyball court, clubhouse and coffee bar. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Close to the 24 Bellevue Express.
Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
29 Units Available
Westfield Condos
The Sawyer at One Bellevue Place
8075 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,355
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,186
1478 sqft
Serene community located near shops, restaurants and nightlife in downtown Nashville. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, glass-enclosed showers and subway tile backsplash in the kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen and yoga lawn.
Last updated July 10 at 06:32pm
37 Units Available
The Flats at Silo Bend
5400 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,390
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1176 sqft
Prime location in West Nashville close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a saltwater pool, fitness center, dog park and game room. Units have granite counters, kitchen islands and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
10 Units Available
Whitebridge
The Sylvan
5400 Burgess Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,193
680 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Residents get access to a private pool and fitness center. Near McCabe Golf Course. Easy access to I-40.
Last updated July 10 at 06:10pm
25 Units Available
Whitebridge
Views at Hillwood
6430 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1130 sqft
Overlooking the music capital of America, Hillwood Pointe is just minutes from downtown Nashville and offers easy-living: spacious floor plans, full-size washer and dryer, hillside pool and easy access to I-40.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
9 Units Available
Poplar Creek Estates
Post Ridge
595 Hicks Rd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1412 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1694 sqft
This community features a coffee bar, pool and playground. It's pet-friendly, and apartments have in-unit laundry and additional storage. Bellevue Place and other shopping is nearby on Highway 70 South.
Last updated January 30 at 04:20pm
98 Units Available
Whites Bend
Bells Bluff
7600 Cabot Drive, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,545
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1152 sqft
Bells Bluff Apartments in West Nashville features astounding waterfront views of the Cumberland River and Bells Bend Conservation Corridor.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Boone Trace
8169 Settlers Way
8169 Settlers Way, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1768 sqft
8169 Settlers Way Available 08/15/20 4Bed, 2Ba West Nashville home, w/ Fenced Yard!! - Perfect West Nashville Location; Visualize yourself living in a quiet neighborhood with the option of jumping on I-40 within 3 minutes of leaving the house.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Urbandale Nations
6334 Columbia Ave
6334 Columbia Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
847 sqft
Adorable home with large fenced in back yard and carport. Separate dining room, two beds, one bath, One year lease, pets negotiable with pet fee, being freshly painted. Available 6/15. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer included.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7277 Charlotte Pike
7277 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1972 sqft
Tri-level townhome with single car garage, tiled kitchen floors, and open floor-plan. Convenient to I40, Nashville West and downtown Nashville. Pets considered on case by case basis. Property will be available after July 16th.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Urbandale Nations
1401 57th Ave N
1401 57th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1452 sqft
Townhome in highly desirable West Mill community. Private neighborhood pool is open for summer! Available August 5th for move in, proration applies. Granite, Tile, Hardwood, stylish kitchen, wired for cable/wifi.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Whitebridge
710 Canebrake Dr
710 Canebrake Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,098
1800 sqft
Beautiful Home, Great Price, lots of upgrades and updates. Newer Carpet, Newer Paint, Huge Master suite, Lots of Hardwoods & storage, Private level back yard with trees, deck and fence. Excellent Location, mins from shopping, parks & downtown.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
604 Hapwood Dr
604 Hapwood Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
West Nashville - 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1,000 SF Duplex unit. Very clean with fresh paint, hardwood floors and a great yard! Comes with appliances including Washer and Dryer. Has a full basement/garage.
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Urbandale Nations
5307 Indiana Ave
5307 Indiana Ave, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Nations! Three covered porches make this a 3 bedroom/ 3 bath home not to be missed. All floors are hardwood except bathrooms. Fenced backyard with 2-car garage port. All appliances including washer and dryer plus window blinds are included.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hillwood
731 Summerly Dr
731 Summerly Drive, Nashville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
6617 sqft
Do you need a delayed closing or waiting on a home sale? Call agent for information. Contemporary Dream ~ Are you a connoisseur of beautiful homes? This one of a kind Designer Inspired New Construction Home is ready to move in.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7477 Hwy 70S
7477 Highway 70 S, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1130 sqft
Brand New, 1st Floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Bellevue. Designer finishes, bright white kitchen with granite and herringbone tile backsplash, hardwood floors. One designated parking spot as well as open guest parking. Green space.
