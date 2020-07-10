/
apartments with washer dryer
85 Apartments for rent in Oak Grove, KY with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
919 Stateline Road
919 State Line Road, Oak Grove, KY
2 Bedrooms
$900
790 sqft
(AVAILABLE 7/28/2020) Updated and ready for your decorating touches! This cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home located on a nice large level lot features a separate living room with ceiling fan, roomy country style eat in kitchen with all major
1 Unit Available
1537 Hugh Hunter Rd
1537 Hugh Hunter Road, Oak Grove, KY
2 Bedrooms
$700
775 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bathroom duplex unit with spacious bedrooms. Kitchen and eat in dining area located adjacent to living room. Close to Ft.Campbell,grocery stores, restaurants and I-24. Schedule your viewing today
1 Unit Available
1013 Bush Ave
1013 Bush Avenue, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$925
1027 sqft
NO CARPET! THIS GREAT RANCH HOME HAS EASY TO MAINTAIN WOOD FLOORS, ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES; SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN, OPEN LIVING-DINING ROOM, MASTER SUITE WITH FULL BATH & WALK-IN CLOSET, A LEVEL LOT, FENCED BACK YARD, CONCRETE DRIVE & WELCOMING
1 Unit Available
137 Bob White Trail
137 Bob White Trl, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1215 sqft
Like new! 3 bedroom, 2 full bth, Garden tub, separate shower, double vanities, Privacy fenced backyard.Double car attached garage. Great neighborhood near Ft. Campbell.
1 Unit Available
417 Filmore Rd
417 Filmore Drive, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1124 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! Check out this 3 BR, 2 BA 1 car garage house close to base and I-24. The large private backyard is spacious with mature trees in the back. Pet Friendly (No Restricted breeds) 2 pet max with $250 deposit per pet.
1 Unit Available
221 Treeline Drive
221 Tree Line Dr, Oak Grove, KY
2 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
*** CLEAN TOWNHOUSE JUST MINUTES FROM FT CAMPBELL *** This great town home offers 1100 square feet of living space. Features include 2 bedrooms, 1.
1 Unit Available
253 New Gritton Ave
253 New Gritton Avenue, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$975
1120 sqft
NEW LAMINATE HARDWOOD FLOORING/ CARPET/ FRESH PAINT/ MODERN APPLIANCES/NEW 8 FT GARAGE DOOR FOR LARGE VEHICLES/ TREY CEILING IN LIVING/ BAY WINDOW IN MASTER/WIC/ NO BACK YARD NEIGHBORS
1 Unit Available
175 Alabama Ave
175 Alabama Avenue, Oak Grove, KY
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Practically new 2 bed, 1 bath mobile home with TONS of storage! You won't believe the size of just one of the storage buildings! Lovely front porch, fire pit, animal pen, sanded area for an above ground pool, and huge yard! Tons of privacy and open
Contact for Availability
521 Potomac Drive
521 Potomac Drive, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bed 2 bath home on corner lot. Fenced in back yard with storage building. 2 car garage.Outside Pets Only
Contact for Availability
608 Millie Drive
608 Millie Drive, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
(AVAILABLE 7/24/2020) Fantastic oversized corner lot with a nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home located convenient to post and the interstate.
1 Unit Available
1006 Bush Ave
1006 Bush Avenue, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$895
1008 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 full bath home comes with a nice fenced in yard. Spacious living-room and master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. Updated counter tops and tubs.
1 Unit Available
126 Gail Street
126 Gail Street, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
126 Gail Street Available 08/22/20 Enchanting Ranch Home; - Walk into your Spacious Living Area Showcasing Impeccable Engineered Wood Flooring flowing through to the Hallway and Dining Space.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
1539 Hugh Hunter
1539 Hugh Hunter Rd, Christian County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$675
775 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex unit. Brand new paint and flooring. NO CARPET! Spacious bedrooms. Washer and dryer hook up in unit. Kitchen and eat in dining area located adjacent to the living room.
1 Unit Available
775 Sturdivant Dr
775 Srudivant Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1325 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with privacy fence and two car garage. New paint throughout home! Eat-in kitchen with spacious breakfast area, master suite with walk-in closet, natural lighted great room. Dogs okay under 75 pounds with approval and fee.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Grove
Verified
13 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Jack Miller
131 Jack Miller Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$685
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
1 Unit Available
1032 Rushmore Road
1032 Rushmore Rd, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1794 sqft
(AVAILABLE NOW) BRAND NEW 3 Bed, 3 Bath home located in a great community within easy commute to post, schools, shopping and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
1883 Sage Meadow Ln
1883 Sage Meadow Ln, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1273 sqft
3br. 2Ba, 2 car garage, range, fridge, dishwasher, central air & heat deck, storage shed, privacy fence, large living room, decorative fireplace, eat in kitchen, tall ceilings in living room, lots of natural light,
1 Unit Available
Ringgold
2101 Ringgold Court #2
2101 Ringgold Court, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
(AVAILABLE NOW) Great location on this 2 Bedroom, 1.5 baths townhome close to Fort Campbell KY, Downtown Clarksville, Restaurants, Shopping & I-24.
1 Unit Available
3816 Maliki Dr
3816 Maliki Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1638 sqft
Amazing ranch style home is located close to post, shopping, and the highway to Nashville. Located on a cul-de-sac with a large fenced in backyard and no backyard neighbors, this is the perfect little get-away while living in city limits.
1 Unit Available
3399 Quicksilver Ct
3399 Quicksilver Court, Clarksville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1950 sqft
Large 5-bedroom 3-bath split foyer home, has 2-Car garage, Fireplace and Deck. This home has a fully equipped kitchen! Off of Tiny Town Road for your convenience!
1 Unit Available
1132 Chinook Cir
1132 Chinook Circle, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1966 sqft
Gorgeous 2 story home, convenient to Fort Campbell, features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large great room w/fireplace, large kitchen, fabulous master suite w/whirlpool bath, 2 car garage, extended lower deck area and a private deck off the master bedroom.
1 Unit Available
3215 S Senseney Cir
3215 South Senseney Circle, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1023 sqft
Charming 3 bed/ 2 bath home w/ 1 car garage. New laminate flooring, new vinyl flooring, spacious closets, nice laundry room & walk in pantry. Outside you will find a screened in porch, fenced in back yard w/ shed.
1 Unit Available
614 Nashboro Rd
614 Nashboro Road, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1369 sqft
Great house with double car garage. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Perfect family home! Great location off of 101st close to Fort Campbell!
1 Unit Available
245 Senator Dr
245 Senator Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex home. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer, and garbage included! Central heating and air, and basement as well! No puppies, no vicious breeds.
