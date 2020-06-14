Apartment List
20 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ashland City, TN

21 Units Available
Ashland Farms
351 Bighorn Street, Ashland City, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
806 sqft
Welcome to Ashland Farms, a brand new luxury apartment community nestled in the hills of beautiful Ashland City, Tennessee. With one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, we are sure to have a layout to suit your needs.
Results within 5 miles of Ashland City
3 Units Available
Vantage Pointe
1164 Vantage Pointe, Cheatham County, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
616 sqft
Your lifestyle is fast paced and you need a home to reflect and cater to your needs. We can provide an atmosphere that allows you to live life to the fullest. Our homes are built for entertaining, or a quiet refuge. Vantage Pointe Homes...

Bells Bend
1 Unit Available
4577 Old Hickory Blvd. 328
4577 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,800
687 sqft
Unit 328 Available 08/01/20 Werthan Lofts #328 - Property Id: 289110 Gorgeous 1 bedroom 1bath loft in Germantown with exposed brick walls, beams, & hardwood floors.
Results within 10 miles of Ashland City
Westfield Condos
14 Units Available
The Sawyer at One Bellevue Place
8075 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,491
760 sqft
Serene community located near shops, restaurants and nightlife in downtown Nashville. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, glass-enclosed showers and subway tile backsplash in the kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen and yoga lawn.
Cross Timbers
13 Units Available
865 Bellevue
865 Bellevue Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,111
721 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community features garage, pool and dog park. Easy access to I-40, public transit and Memphis-Bristol Highway.
34 Units Available
The Flats at Silo Bend
5400 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,515
751 sqft
Prime location in West Nashville close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a saltwater pool, fitness center, dog park and game room. Units have granite counters, kitchen islands and walk-in closets.
27 Units Available
The Lexington
510 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,207
747 sqft
Apartments located close I-40, and feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Luxury community amenities include tennis court, pool table, media room, gym and security system. Pets welcome with an additional fee.
West Meade
51 Units Available
Grande View
7100 Sonya Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,124
823 sqft
With easy access to Vanderbilt University and I-40 these diverse units can come with jetted tubs, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. On-site amenities include two pools, spa, tanning beds, and athletic facility. Guest suites on site.
Whitebridge
33 Units Available
Views at Hillwood
6430 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
675 sqft
Overlooking the music capital of America, Hillwood Pointe is just minutes from downtown Nashville and offers easy-living: spacious floor plans, full-size washer and dryer, hillside pool and easy access to I-40.
Whitebridge
12 Units Available
Views at Hillwood II
6430 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
804 sqft
Located in the heart of West Nashville. Community features include swimming pool, Wi-Fi lounge, 24-hour fitness center and pavilion. Units have granite counters, stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry and large closets. Pet-friendly.
9 Units Available
Summit at Nashville West
7201 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,420
850 sqft
Near I-40 and the new Nashville West retail center. Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. Optional detached garage with fee. Pool, gym and game room. Pets welcome.
Whites Bend
33 Units Available
The Views on the Cumberland
6700 Cabot Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$959
664 sqft
Beautiful apartments have stainless steel sinks, hardwood-style flooring, granite-style counters and oversized closets. The on-site gym includes free weights. Easy access to I-40 West for a quick commute.
Hillwood
6 Units Available
The Avenue Nashville West - Kanaday
6680 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
697 sqft
Condominium living at The Avenue Nashville West is definitely not like typical condo living.
Whites Bend
30 Units Available
Views on the Cumberland II
7388 Cabot Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,089
750 sqft
Luxury gated apartments overlooking the Cumberland River. Minutes from the I-40, with easy access to downtown Nashville and the shops at Nashville West. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
24 Units Available
Cortland Bellevue
645 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,414
709 sqft
A stunning community, minutes from I-40. On-site amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, a saltwater pool and a grill area. Trash valet service provided. Apartments feature granite countertops. Garages available.
Belle Valley Apartments
9 Units Available
Landmark at Lyncrest Reserve Apartment Homes
100 Belle Valley Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$992
800 sqft
Apartments in rustic and relaxing neighborhood. Community amenities include pool, gym, tennis court, dog park and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace, dishwasher, and patio or balcony.
107 Units Available
Novel West Nashville
7113 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,360
706 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Experience Nashville living at Novel West Nashville.
Whitebridge
7 Units Available
The Sylvan
5400 Burgess Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,193
680 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Residents get access to a private pool and fitness center. Near McCabe Golf Course. Easy access to I-40.
Whites Bend
98 Units Available
Bells Bluff
7600 Cabot Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,545
723 sqft
Bells Bluff Apartments in West Nashville features astounding waterfront views of the Cumberland River and Bells Bend Conservation Corridor.

Urbandale Nations
1 Unit Available
1638 54th Ave, N
1638 54th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,600
643 sqft
Beautiful, brand new condo in the heart of the walkable Nations! Walk to Frothy Monkey, Nicky's Pizza, 51st Taproom, and much more. Silo House boasts a fitness center and luxury pool with cabana and gas grills.

