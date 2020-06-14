/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
20 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ashland City, TN
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Ashland Farms
351 Bighorn Street, Ashland City, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
806 sqft
Welcome to Ashland Farms, a brand new luxury apartment community nestled in the hills of beautiful Ashland City, Tennessee. With one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, we are sure to have a layout to suit your needs.
Results within 5 miles of Ashland City
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Vantage Pointe
1164 Vantage Pointe, Cheatham County, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
616 sqft
Your lifestyle is fast paced and you need a home to reflect and cater to your needs. We can provide an atmosphere that allows you to live life to the fullest. Our homes are built for entertaining, or a quiet refuge. Vantage Pointe Homes...
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bells Bend
1 Unit Available
4577 Old Hickory Blvd. 328
4577 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,800
687 sqft
Unit 328 Available 08/01/20 Werthan Lofts #328 - Property Id: 289110 Gorgeous 1 bedroom 1bath loft in Germantown with exposed brick walls, beams, & hardwood floors.
Results within 10 miles of Ashland City
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
Westfield Condos
14 Units Available
The Sawyer at One Bellevue Place
8075 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,491
760 sqft
Serene community located near shops, restaurants and nightlife in downtown Nashville. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, glass-enclosed showers and subway tile backsplash in the kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen and yoga lawn.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Cross Timbers
13 Units Available
865 Bellevue
865 Bellevue Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,111
721 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community features garage, pool and dog park. Easy access to I-40, public transit and Memphis-Bristol Highway.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
34 Units Available
The Flats at Silo Bend
5400 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,515
751 sqft
Prime location in West Nashville close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a saltwater pool, fitness center, dog park and game room. Units have granite counters, kitchen islands and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
The Lexington
510 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,207
747 sqft
Apartments located close I-40, and feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Luxury community amenities include tennis court, pool table, media room, gym and security system. Pets welcome with an additional fee.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
West Meade
51 Units Available
Grande View
7100 Sonya Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,124
823 sqft
With easy access to Vanderbilt University and I-40 these diverse units can come with jetted tubs, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. On-site amenities include two pools, spa, tanning beds, and athletic facility. Guest suites on site.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:53pm
Whitebridge
33 Units Available
Views at Hillwood
6430 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
675 sqft
Overlooking the music capital of America, Hillwood Pointe is just minutes from downtown Nashville and offers easy-living: spacious floor plans, full-size washer and dryer, hillside pool and easy access to I-40.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
Whitebridge
12 Units Available
Views at Hillwood II
6430 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
804 sqft
Located in the heart of West Nashville. Community features include swimming pool, Wi-Fi lounge, 24-hour fitness center and pavilion. Units have granite counters, stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry and large closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Summit at Nashville West
7201 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,420
850 sqft
Near I-40 and the new Nashville West retail center. Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. Optional detached garage with fee. Pool, gym and game room. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
Whites Bend
33 Units Available
The Views on the Cumberland
6700 Cabot Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$959
664 sqft
Beautiful apartments have stainless steel sinks, hardwood-style flooring, granite-style counters and oversized closets. The on-site gym includes free weights. Easy access to I-40 West for a quick commute.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:41pm
Hillwood
6 Units Available
The Avenue Nashville West - Kanaday
6680 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
697 sqft
Condominium living at The Avenue Nashville West is definitely not like typical condo living.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
Whites Bend
30 Units Available
Views on the Cumberland II
7388 Cabot Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,089
750 sqft
Luxury gated apartments overlooking the Cumberland River. Minutes from the I-40, with easy access to downtown Nashville and the shops at Nashville West. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
24 Units Available
Cortland Bellevue
645 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,414
709 sqft
A stunning community, minutes from I-40. On-site amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, a saltwater pool and a grill area. Trash valet service provided. Apartments feature granite countertops. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Belle Valley Apartments
9 Units Available
Landmark at Lyncrest Reserve Apartment Homes
100 Belle Valley Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$992
800 sqft
Apartments in rustic and relaxing neighborhood. Community amenities include pool, gym, tennis court, dog park and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace, dishwasher, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
107 Units Available
Novel West Nashville
7113 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,360
706 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Experience Nashville living at Novel West Nashville.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Whitebridge
7 Units Available
The Sylvan
5400 Burgess Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,193
680 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Residents get access to a private pool and fitness center. Near McCabe Golf Course. Easy access to I-40.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated January 30 at 04:20pm
$
Whites Bend
98 Units Available
Bells Bluff
7600 Cabot Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,545
723 sqft
Bells Bluff Apartments in West Nashville features astounding waterfront views of the Cumberland River and Bells Bend Conservation Corridor.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Urbandale Nations
1 Unit Available
1638 54th Ave, N
1638 54th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,600
643 sqft
Beautiful, brand new condo in the heart of the walkable Nations! Walk to Frothy Monkey, Nicky's Pizza, 51st Taproom, and much more. Silo House boasts a fitness center and luxury pool with cabana and gas grills.
Similar Pages
Ashland City 1 BedroomsAshland City 2 BedroomsAshland City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAshland City 3 BedroomsAshland City Apartments with Balcony
Ashland City Apartments with GarageAshland City Apartments with GymAshland City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAshland City Apartments with Parking