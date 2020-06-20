All apartments in Ashland City
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

137 N Poole St

137 North Poole Street · No Longer Available
Location

137 North Poole Street, Ashland City, TN 37015

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Well maintained home. Walking distance of banks, grocery stores, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 N Poole St have any available units?
137 N Poole St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashland City, TN.
Is 137 N Poole St currently offering any rent specials?
137 N Poole St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 N Poole St pet-friendly?
No, 137 N Poole St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashland City.
Does 137 N Poole St offer parking?
No, 137 N Poole St does not offer parking.
Does 137 N Poole St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 N Poole St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 N Poole St have a pool?
Yes, 137 N Poole St has a pool.
Does 137 N Poole St have accessible units?
No, 137 N Poole St does not have accessible units.
Does 137 N Poole St have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 N Poole St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 137 N Poole St have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 N Poole St does not have units with air conditioning.
