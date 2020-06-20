Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
137 N Poole St
137 North Poole Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
137 North Poole Street, Ashland City, TN 37015
Amenities
patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Well maintained home. Walking distance of banks, grocery stores, and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 137 N Poole St have any available units?
137 N Poole St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ashland City, TN
.
Is 137 N Poole St currently offering any rent specials?
137 N Poole St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 N Poole St pet-friendly?
No, 137 N Poole St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Ashland City
.
Does 137 N Poole St offer parking?
No, 137 N Poole St does not offer parking.
Does 137 N Poole St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 N Poole St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 N Poole St have a pool?
Yes, 137 N Poole St has a pool.
Does 137 N Poole St have accessible units?
No, 137 N Poole St does not have accessible units.
Does 137 N Poole St have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 N Poole St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 137 N Poole St have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 N Poole St does not have units with air conditioning.
