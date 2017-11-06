All apartments in Sioux Falls
Find more places like 2201 South Holt Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sioux Falls, SD
/
2201 South Holt Avenue
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:12 PM

2201 South Holt Avenue

2201 South Holt Avenue · (605) 644-7282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sioux Falls
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2201 South Holt Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57103

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$300 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $1295 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!!

This three-bedroom townhome is conveniently located near metro Sioux Falls, near area shopping, dining, medical centers, schools & more!

Resident pays ALL utilities. Lawn care and snow removal are included in the rent.

Features of the townhome:
*Close access to the interstate
*Double Stall Attached Garage
*Central Air Conditioning
*Gas Heating with a cozy featured Fireplace in the Living Room
*Walkout Patio Area off of Dining Room
*Quiet Backyard Space
*Amenity filled kitchen- Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher
*2.5 Baths- Two Bathrooms on the upper level and Half Bath on the lower level
*Three Spacious Bedrooms on the Upper Level
*Master Bedroom Features Private Bathroom and HUGE Closet
*Washer/ Dryer Hookups on the upper level
*We are pet friendly with some restrictions!

PRICES & SPECIALS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

To schedule a showing, you can go to our website at www.charismaproperties.com. From here, you can schedule an online appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed with a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule an appointment! We look forward to hearing from you!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 South Holt Avenue have any available units?
2201 South Holt Avenue has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 South Holt Avenue have?
Some of 2201 South Holt Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 South Holt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2201 South Holt Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 South Holt Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201 South Holt Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2201 South Holt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2201 South Holt Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2201 South Holt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 South Holt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 South Holt Avenue have a pool?
No, 2201 South Holt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2201 South Holt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2201 South Holt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 South Holt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 South Holt Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2201 South Holt Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oakmont Estates
1301 E Northstar Ln
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Westport Apartments
3700 S Golden Creek Pl
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Thelin Center Apartments
3807 N Potter Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57107
Golden Creek Apartments
3700 S Golden Creek Pl
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Prairies Edge Townhomes
7400 S Homan Pl
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Killarney Crossing
4313 W 58th St
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Washington Heights Townhomes
4708 E. 6th St
Sioux Falls, SD 57110
Penbrooke Place
4100 W Valhalla Blvd
Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Similar Pages

Sioux Falls 1 BedroomsSioux Falls 2 Bedrooms
Sioux Falls Apartments with BalconySioux Falls Apartments with Parking
Sioux Falls Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Vermillion, SD

Apartments Near Colleges

Southeast Technical InstituteAugustana University
University of Sioux Falls
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity