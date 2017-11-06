2201 South Holt Avenue

Amenities
$300 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $1295 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!!
This three-bedroom townhome is conveniently located near metro Sioux Falls, near area shopping, dining, medical centers, schools & more!
Resident pays ALL utilities. Lawn care and snow removal are included in the rent.
Features of the townhome:
*Close access to the interstate
*Double Stall Attached Garage
*Central Air Conditioning
*Gas Heating with a cozy featured Fireplace in the Living Room
*Walkout Patio Area off of Dining Room
*Quiet Backyard Space
*Amenity filled kitchen- Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher
*2.5 Baths- Two Bathrooms on the upper level and Half Bath on the lower level
*Three Spacious Bedrooms on the Upper Level
*Master Bedroom Features Private Bathroom and HUGE Closet
*Washer/ Dryer Hookups on the upper level
*We are pet friendly with some restrictions!
To schedule a showing, you can go to our website at www.charismaproperties.com. From here, you can schedule an online appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed with a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule an appointment!
Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
