2201 South Holt Avenue

This three-bedroom townhome is conveniently located near metro Sioux Falls, near area shopping, dining, medical centers, schools & more!



Resident pays ALL utilities. Lawn care and snow removal are included in the rent.



Features of the townhome:

*Close access to the interstate

*Double Stall Attached Garage

*Central Air Conditioning

*Gas Heating with a cozy featured Fireplace in the Living Room

*Walkout Patio Area off of Dining Room

*Quiet Backyard Space

*Amenity filled kitchen- Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher

*2.5 Baths- Two Bathrooms on the upper level and Half Bath on the lower level

*Three Spacious Bedrooms on the Upper Level

*Master Bedroom Features Private Bathroom and HUGE Closet

*Washer/ Dryer Hookups on the upper level

*We are pet friendly with some restrictions!



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



