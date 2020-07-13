All apartments in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
Donegal Pointe Apartments
Donegal Pointe Apartments

5109 S Rolling Green Ave · (605) 250-1919
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$100 OFF RENT
Location

5109 S Rolling Green Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5105-104 · Avail. now

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Unit 5105-102 · Avail. now

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Unit 4301-303 · Avail. Aug 3

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4312-103 · Avail. Nov 3

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 5115-314 · Avail. now

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 5105-209 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Donegal Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
package receiving
sauna
dogs allowed
cats allowed
fire pit
guest suite
lobby
online portal
pet friendly
Donegal Pointe has it all. From its convenient location in southwest Sioux Falls to its lengthy list of amenities, you won't find an apartment community more equipped to meet your every need. Donegal Pointe sits just off 57th Street, removed enough to maintain its serene, retreat-like setting, but near enough to provide easy access to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment nearby. Walk along the pond and fountain in your backyard, splash year-round in the indoor or outdoor pool, relax in the hot tub, sauna, and tanning bed, or get fit in the large-scale fitness center. Stylish interiors, oversized bedrooms and living spaces, heated underground parking, in-unit laundry facilities, and private sundecks make for a luxurious and comfortable space where you can unwind. You'll want to see this place for yourself. Call to schedule your private showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Attached garage: included in select leases. Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Donegal Pointe Apartments have any available units?
Donegal Pointe Apartments has 12 units available starting at $935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does Donegal Pointe Apartments have?
Some of Donegal Pointe Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Donegal Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Donegal Pointe Apartments is offering the following rent specials: $100 OFF RENT
Is Donegal Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Donegal Pointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Donegal Pointe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Donegal Pointe Apartments offers parking.
Does Donegal Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Donegal Pointe Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Donegal Pointe Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Donegal Pointe Apartments has a pool.
Does Donegal Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Donegal Pointe Apartments has accessible units.
Does Donegal Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Donegal Pointe Apartments has units with dishwashers.
