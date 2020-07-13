Donegal Pointe Apartments

Amenities
Donegal Pointe has it all. From its convenient location in southwest Sioux Falls to its lengthy list of amenities, you won't find an apartment community more equipped to meet your every need. Donegal Pointe sits just off 57th Street, removed enough to maintain its serene, retreat-like setting, but near enough to provide easy access to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment nearby. Walk along the pond and fountain in your backyard, splash year-round in the indoor or outdoor pool, relax in the hot tub, sauna, and tanning bed, or get fit in the large-scale fitness center. Stylish interiors, oversized bedrooms and living spaces, heated underground parking, in-unit laundry facilities, and private sundecks make for a luxurious and comfortable space where you can unwind. You'll want to see this place for yourself. Call to schedule your private showing today.