Donegal Pointe Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub package receiving sauna dogs allowed cats allowed fire pit guest suite lobby online portal pet friendly

Donegal Pointe has it all. From its convenient location in southwest Sioux Falls to its lengthy list of amenities, you won't find an apartment community more equipped to meet your every need. Donegal Pointe sits just off 57th Street, removed enough to maintain its serene, retreat-like setting, but near enough to provide easy access to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment nearby. Walk along the pond and fountain in your backyard, splash year-round in the indoor or outdoor pool, relax in the hot tub, sauna, and tanning bed, or get fit in the large-scale fitness center. Stylish interiors, oversized bedrooms and living spaces, heated underground parking, in-unit laundry facilities, and private sundecks make for a luxurious and comfortable space where you can unwind. You'll want to see this place for yourself. Call to schedule your private showing today.