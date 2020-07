Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub fireplace oven range Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to your new townhome at Whispering Woods Commons, prime location in the southeast section of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Just minutes from the Dawley Farm Village, Hy Vee, and Lewis Drug. Modern style one, one with den, two and three bedroom townhomes strategically placed next to a peaceful pond! Townhomes feature lots of open space, large closets, private front porches, attached garages, central heating & cooling, full-size washer & dryer and newer, black appliances. Pet-friendly. Full time, on-site maintenance and management. Schedule a showing of your new home at Whispering Woods today!