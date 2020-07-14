The Village at Three Fountains

Lease Length: 1-24 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $59
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
Dogs
fee: $300/Pet
rent: $35/Pet
restrictions: Agressive breeds
Cats
fee: $300/Pet
rent: $35/Pet
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.