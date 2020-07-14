All apartments in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
The Village at Three Fountains
The Village at Three Fountains

2020 West Trevi Place · (605) 626-8218
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2020 West Trevi Place, Sioux Falls, SD 57108

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$860

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$980

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,039

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Village at Three Fountains.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
accessible
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
guest suite
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $59
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
Dogs
fee: $300/Pet
rent: $35/Pet
restrictions: Agressive breeds
Cats
fee: $300/Pet
rent: $35/Pet
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Village at Three Fountains have any available units?
The Village at Three Fountains has 3 units available starting at $860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does The Village at Three Fountains have?
Some of The Village at Three Fountains's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Village at Three Fountains currently offering any rent specials?
The Village at Three Fountains is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Village at Three Fountains pet-friendly?
Yes, The Village at Three Fountains is pet friendly.
Does The Village at Three Fountains offer parking?
Yes, The Village at Three Fountains offers parking.
Does The Village at Three Fountains have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Village at Three Fountains offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Village at Three Fountains have a pool?
Yes, The Village at Three Fountains has a pool.
Does The Village at Three Fountains have accessible units?
Yes, The Village at Three Fountains has accessible units.
Does The Village at Three Fountains have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Village at Three Fountains has units with dishwashers.
