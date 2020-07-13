Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym green community parking playground pool shuffle board bbq/grill garage media room new construction cats allowed

West Briar Commons has you covered with all your apartment and townhome needs. Our community features conveniently attached garages on all homes, and double-stall attached garages on three-bedroom apartment and townhomes.Your summer starts here. The pergola with grilling station, pool, and bonfire pit make entertaining a breeze, and the playground with rock climber and tire swing will keep the kiddos busy. Our community room features shuffleboard and is available for residents to reserve. Enjoy 24-hour access to the fitness center and a dog park for your furry friends.With the new construction of Tea Ellis, you’ll have easy access to the west side. West Briar is conveniently located across the street from the new Sanford Wellness Center, Lewis, and is just 10-minutes from Wild Water West. Excellent schools like RF Pettigrew Elementary School, Memorial Middle School, and Roosevelt High School are just minutes away.Contact our leasing specialists today to schedule a tour at West Briar Co