Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:51 PM

West Briar Commons

Open Now until 5:30pm
2805 S Hidden Pl · (605) 299-0511




Location

2805 S Hidden Pl, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2801-04 · Avail. now

$880

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 2905-04 · Avail. now

$880

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 2801-01 · Avail. now

$880

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2908-06 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,060

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1047 sqft

Unit 2900-08 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,060

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1047 sqft

Unit 8100-08 · Avail. now

$1,060

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1047 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2905-14 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,305

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1328 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West Briar Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
green community
parking
playground
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
media room
new construction
cats allowed
West Briar Commons has you covered with all your apartment and townhome needs. Our community features conveniently attached garages on all homes, and double-stall attached garages on three-bedroom apartment and townhomes.Your summer starts here. The pergola with grilling station, pool, and bonfire pit make entertaining a breeze, and the playground with rock climber and tire swing will keep the kiddos busy. Our community room features shuffleboard and is available for residents to reserve. Enjoy 24-hour access to the fitness center and a dog park for your furry friends.With the new construction of Tea Ellis, you’ll have easy access to the west side. West Briar is conveniently located across the street from the new Sanford Wellness Center, Lewis, and is just 10-minutes from Wild Water West. Excellent schools like RF Pettigrew Elementary School, Memorial Middle School, and Roosevelt High School are just minutes away.Contact our leasing specialists today to schedule a tour at West Briar Co

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Attached garage: included in lease. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Attached garage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions

Does West Briar Commons have any available units?
West Briar Commons has 8 units available starting at $880 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does West Briar Commons have?
Some of West Briar Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West Briar Commons currently offering any rent specials?
West Briar Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is West Briar Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, West Briar Commons is pet friendly.
Does West Briar Commons offer parking?
Yes, West Briar Commons offers parking.
Does West Briar Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, West Briar Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does West Briar Commons have a pool?
Yes, West Briar Commons has a pool.
Does West Briar Commons have accessible units?
No, West Briar Commons does not have accessible units.
Does West Briar Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, West Briar Commons has units with dishwashers.

