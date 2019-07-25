33 Rose Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovations galore in this adorable ranch style home. Conveniently located near highway access, shopping and restaurants. A stately front entrance with a welcoming front porch greet you at this home. This home features two spacious bedrooms and large full bath. Beautiful upgraded eat in kitchen has been meticulously renovated and has lots of cabinet and counter space. If you love to cook, this kitchen is a dream. This home has plenty of natural light and many upgrades including new paint, counters, flooring, appliances and fixtures. Large fenced backyard complete this fabulous home. Call 877-751-1677 to schedule your showing today! This beauty is sure not to last long. Schedule your showing now and don't forget to complete your rental application this won't last long!