York, SC
33 Rose Street
Last updated July 25 2019 at 2:54 PM

33 Rose Street

33 Rose Street · No Longer Available
Location

33 Rose Street, York, SC 29745

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovations galore in this adorable ranch style home. Conveniently located near highway access, shopping and restaurants. A stately front entrance with a welcoming front porch greet you at this home. This home features two spacious bedrooms and large full bath. Beautiful upgraded eat in kitchen has been meticulously renovated and has lots of cabinet and counter space. If you love to cook, this kitchen is a dream. This home has plenty of natural light and many upgrades including new paint, counters, flooring, appliances and fixtures. Large fenced backyard complete this fabulous home. Call 877-751-1677 to schedule your showing today! This beauty is sure not to last long. Schedule your showing now and don't forget to complete your rental application this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Rose Street have any available units?
33 Rose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York, SC.
Is 33 Rose Street currently offering any rent specials?
33 Rose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Rose Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 Rose Street is pet friendly.
Does 33 Rose Street offer parking?
No, 33 Rose Street does not offer parking.
Does 33 Rose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Rose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Rose Street have a pool?
No, 33 Rose Street does not have a pool.
Does 33 Rose Street have accessible units?
No, 33 Rose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Rose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Rose Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Rose Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Rose Street does not have units with air conditioning.
