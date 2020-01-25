All apartments in York
York, SC
1 Roosevelt Street N
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:03 AM

1 Roosevelt Street N

1 North Roosevelt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1 North Roosevelt Street, York, SC 29745

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Is your business ready for a new home . . . well here it is! Great price and great location - 600 square feet on the corner of E Liberty and N Roosevelt just one block off N Congress that runs through the heart of downtown York! Location doesn't get any better! Unit is currently undergoing remodel, formerly used as a sandwich shop years ago and most recently a hair salon! Availability is February 1, 2020. Lots of natural light, half bath, front and rear access with parking lot in the rear. 2 year lease term, one months rent for security deposit, tenant responsible for all utilities. Shown by appointment only with prior day notice. Come take a look and see your business here! $50 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Roosevelt Street N have any available units?
1 Roosevelt Street N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York, SC.
Is 1 Roosevelt Street N currently offering any rent specials?
1 Roosevelt Street N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Roosevelt Street N pet-friendly?
No, 1 Roosevelt Street N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in York.
Does 1 Roosevelt Street N offer parking?
Yes, 1 Roosevelt Street N offers parking.
Does 1 Roosevelt Street N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Roosevelt Street N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Roosevelt Street N have a pool?
No, 1 Roosevelt Street N does not have a pool.
Does 1 Roosevelt Street N have accessible units?
No, 1 Roosevelt Street N does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Roosevelt Street N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Roosevelt Street N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Roosevelt Street N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Roosevelt Street N does not have units with air conditioning.
