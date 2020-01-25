1 Roosevelt Street N

Amenities

Is your business ready for a new home . . . well here it is! Great price and great location - 600 square feet on the corner of E Liberty and N Roosevelt just one block off N Congress that runs through the heart of downtown York! Location doesn't get any better! Unit is currently undergoing remodel, formerly used as a sandwich shop years ago and most recently a hair salon! Availability is February 1, 2020. Lots of natural light, half bath, front and rear access with parking lot in the rear. 2 year lease term, one months rent for security deposit, tenant responsible for all utilities. Shown by appointment only with prior day notice. Come take a look and see your business here! $50 application fee.