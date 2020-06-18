320 Mitchell Road

Amenities

OPEN HOUSE-SHOWING Tues June 2nd from 1:30-2:00pm Wonderful all brick ranch located in a well established neighborhood and convenient to schools, shopping, restaurants and all of your everyday amenities. This 3 bedroom 2 bath homes offers spacious living areas that include a formal living room, formal dining room,kitchen with generous breakfast area. Features include hardwood floors throughout with tile in the bathrooms and vinyl in the kitchen. Fridge, stove, washer, dryer are included. This home is located on a corner lot with a plenty of fruit trees, flower gardens, a concrete patio and an outdoor storage building.