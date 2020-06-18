All apartments in Wade Hampton
320 Mitchell Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

320 Mitchell Road

320 Mitchell Road · No Longer Available
Location

320 Mitchell Road, Wade Hampton, SC 29615

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
OPEN HOUSE-SHOWING Tues June 2nd from 1:30-2:00pm Wonderful all brick ranch located in a well established neighborhood and convenient to schools, shopping, restaurants and all of your everyday amenities. This 3 bedroom 2 bath homes offers spacious living areas that include a formal living room, formal dining room,kitchen with generous breakfast area. Features include hardwood floors throughout with tile in the bathrooms and vinyl in the kitchen. Fridge, stove, washer, dryer are included. This home is located on a corner lot with a plenty of fruit trees, flower gardens, a concrete patio and an outdoor storage building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Mitchell Road have any available units?
320 Mitchell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wade Hampton, SC.
What amenities does 320 Mitchell Road have?
Some of 320 Mitchell Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Mitchell Road currently offering any rent specials?
320 Mitchell Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Mitchell Road pet-friendly?
No, 320 Mitchell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wade Hampton.
Does 320 Mitchell Road offer parking?
No, 320 Mitchell Road does not offer parking.
Does 320 Mitchell Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 Mitchell Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Mitchell Road have a pool?
No, 320 Mitchell Road does not have a pool.
Does 320 Mitchell Road have accessible units?
No, 320 Mitchell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Mitchell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Mitchell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Mitchell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Mitchell Road does not have units with air conditioning.
