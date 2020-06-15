74 Maple Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1/1 Quadplex in Beautiful Travelers Rest - Property Id: 169046



Please do not apply through Turbotenant. Our application is free. If you're being asked to pay, you're using the wrong application.



Apply Here: https://pdf.ac/5ZuSZi



TR Village is a tree-filled community of duplex homes and single family houses, located within walking distance to Main St. TR, and the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

Clean, quiet, safe. No partying.

Small dogs ok in 2bd only. No smoking.

1 bedroom homes $675.

2 bedroom/1 bath duplex homes $775.

2 bedroom/1 bath single family homes $945. None Available

$500 deposit all units. You pay electric/water.

You must earn at Least $2400/mo for 1bd, and $2800/mo for 2bd.



We also have a STUDIO/EFFICIENCY--no separate bedroom. Yes bathroom. Yes kitchen.

$625/mo. + $500 deposit. = $1100 move in.

Electric/water included with Studio only.

1 PERSON ONLY.

NONSMOKER.

NO PETS.

