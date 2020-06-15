All apartments in Travelers Rest
Location

74 Maple Lane, Travelers Rest, SC 29690

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $675 · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1/1 Quadplex in Beautiful Travelers Rest - Property Id: 169046

Please do not apply through Turbotenant. Our application is free. If you're being asked to pay, you're using the wrong application.

Apply Here: https://pdf.ac/5ZuSZi

TR Village is a tree-filled community of duplex homes and single family houses, located within walking distance to Main St. TR, and the Swamp Rabbit Trail.
Clean, quiet, safe. No partying.
Small dogs ok in 2bd only. No smoking.
1 bedroom homes $675.
2 bedroom/1 bath duplex homes $775.
2 bedroom/1 bath single family homes $945. None Available
$500 deposit all units. You pay electric/water.
You must earn at Least $2400/mo for 1bd, and $2800/mo for 2bd.

We also have a STUDIO/EFFICIENCY--no separate bedroom. Yes bathroom. Yes kitchen.
$625/mo. + $500 deposit. = $1100 move in.
Electric/water included with Studio only.
1 PERSON ONLY.
NONSMOKER.
NO PETS.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/169046
Property Id 169046

(RLNE5801807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Maple Lane have any available units?
74 Maple Lane has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 74 Maple Lane have?
Some of 74 Maple Lane's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Maple Lane currently offering any rent specials?
74 Maple Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Maple Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 74 Maple Lane is pet friendly.
Does 74 Maple Lane offer parking?
No, 74 Maple Lane does not offer parking.
Does 74 Maple Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 Maple Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Maple Lane have a pool?
No, 74 Maple Lane does not have a pool.
Does 74 Maple Lane have accessible units?
No, 74 Maple Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Maple Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 74 Maple Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Maple Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 74 Maple Lane has units with air conditioning.
