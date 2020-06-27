All apartments in Tega Cay
866 Ledgestone Court · No Longer Available
Location

866 Ledgestone Court, Tega Cay, SC 29708
East Tega Cay

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well appointed and newly renovated 3br/2 1/2ba villa in desirable Stonecrest development has new LVP flooring, carpet and custom paint throughout. Move in ready with large open living and dining area, large bedrooms with ensuite baths, plenty of closets, fully applianced kitchen, separate laundry room and pantry, plus full sized two car garage w/ extra storage.
This charming community located in Tega Cay/Fort Mill school district boasts a clubhouse with full kitchen and entertainment area, fitness center, library and outdoor heated pool! The lease includes water/sewer and weekly trash/recycling pick up.
Enjoy turn key living at its best and take advantage of all the area has to offer— golfing, boating, walking trails, short distance to shopping/dining and all just minutes from Charlotte! Town residents enjoy 2 annual parking passes to renowned Windjammer recreation area and other Tega Cay parks-there is even a public boat launch less than a mile away! Hypoallergenic dogs considered, no cats and no smoking please. (HOA restrictions may apply)

***Hypoallergenic dogs only. 15lbs. max. weight per pet. Large hypoallergenic dogs subject to approval by owner. All dogs must be approved by owner***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 866 Ledgestone Court have any available units?
866 Ledgestone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tega Cay, SC.
What amenities does 866 Ledgestone Court have?
Some of 866 Ledgestone Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 866 Ledgestone Court currently offering any rent specials?
866 Ledgestone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 866 Ledgestone Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 866 Ledgestone Court is pet friendly.
Does 866 Ledgestone Court offer parking?
Yes, 866 Ledgestone Court offers parking.
Does 866 Ledgestone Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 866 Ledgestone Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 866 Ledgestone Court have a pool?
Yes, 866 Ledgestone Court has a pool.
Does 866 Ledgestone Court have accessible units?
No, 866 Ledgestone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 866 Ledgestone Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 866 Ledgestone Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 866 Ledgestone Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 866 Ledgestone Court does not have units with air conditioning.
