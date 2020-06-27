866 Ledgestone Court

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well appointed and newly renovated 3br/2 1/2ba villa in desirable Stonecrest development has new LVP flooring, carpet and custom paint throughout. Move in ready with large open living and dining area, large bedrooms with ensuite baths, plenty of closets, fully applianced kitchen, separate laundry room and pantry, plus full sized two car garage w/ extra storage.

This charming community located in Tega Cay/Fort Mill school district boasts a clubhouse with full kitchen and entertainment area, fitness center, library and outdoor heated pool! The lease includes water/sewer and weekly trash/recycling pick up.

Enjoy turn key living at its best and take advantage of all the area has to offer— golfing, boating, walking trails, short distance to shopping/dining and all just minutes from Charlotte! Town residents enjoy 2 annual parking passes to renowned Windjammer recreation area and other Tega Cay parks-there is even a public boat launch less than a mile away! Hypoallergenic dogs considered, no cats and no smoking please. (HOA restrictions may apply)



***Hypoallergenic dogs only. 15lbs. max. weight per pet. Large hypoallergenic dogs subject to approval by owner. All dogs must be approved by owner***