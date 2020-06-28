All apartments in Tega Cay
7200 Cascading Pines Drive

7200 Cascading Pines Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7200 Cascading Pines Drive, Tega Cay, SC 29708
Tega Cay

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, on the cul de sac in the beautiful Tega Cay. Open Concept. Owner will take care of yard maintenance. $1825 security deposit due at lease signing. $250 non refundable pet deposit. Owner may require tenant to pay an additional monthly pet fee. Washer and dryer in the home. Home is being freshly painted with accessible gray for the new occupants. Showings will start September 1st due to tenant occupancy. For additional information or questions please contact owner, Dawn Edwards 802-355-4224 or email lendyloo@gmail.com. Please check with the local school district to verify school assignments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7200 Cascading Pines Drive have any available units?
7200 Cascading Pines Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tega Cay, SC.
What amenities does 7200 Cascading Pines Drive have?
Some of 7200 Cascading Pines Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7200 Cascading Pines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7200 Cascading Pines Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7200 Cascading Pines Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7200 Cascading Pines Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7200 Cascading Pines Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7200 Cascading Pines Drive offers parking.
Does 7200 Cascading Pines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7200 Cascading Pines Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7200 Cascading Pines Drive have a pool?
No, 7200 Cascading Pines Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7200 Cascading Pines Drive have accessible units?
No, 7200 Cascading Pines Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7200 Cascading Pines Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7200 Cascading Pines Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7200 Cascading Pines Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7200 Cascading Pines Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
