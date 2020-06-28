7200 Cascading Pines Drive

Amenities

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, on the cul de sac in the beautiful Tega Cay. Open Concept. Owner will take care of yard maintenance. $1825 security deposit due at lease signing. $250 non refundable pet deposit. Owner may require tenant to pay an additional monthly pet fee. Washer and dryer in the home. Home is being freshly painted with accessible gray for the new occupants. Showings will start September 1st due to tenant occupancy. For additional information or questions please contact owner, Dawn Edwards 802-355-4224 or email lendyloo@gmail.com. Please check with the local school district to verify school assignments.