All apartments in Tega Cay
Find more places like 4159 Koala Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tega Cay, SC
/
4159 Koala Circle
Last updated March 4 2020 at 6:09 AM

4159 Koala Circle

4159 Koala Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tega Cay
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4159 Koala Circle, Tega Cay, SC 29708
Tega Cay

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
TEGA CAY rental available now! Two master bedrooms, Master on main & 2nd upstairs. Wooded view off the new deck on the back of the house. Newly updated with beautiful tile flooring and carpet. Large bedrooms. Attends Fort Mill School District. Due to enrollment freezes please call and verify with the school district for attendance updates. Enjoy the recreational community of Tega Cay on the peninsula of Lake Wylie. Right outside of Fort Mill, SC and just over the border of Charlotte, NC. Renters insurance required. Pets are conditional, must have current records. Non smoking home. Non refundable Application fee $60 per adult over 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4159 Koala Circle have any available units?
4159 Koala Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tega Cay, SC.
What amenities does 4159 Koala Circle have?
Some of 4159 Koala Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4159 Koala Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4159 Koala Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4159 Koala Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4159 Koala Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4159 Koala Circle offer parking?
No, 4159 Koala Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4159 Koala Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4159 Koala Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4159 Koala Circle have a pool?
No, 4159 Koala Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4159 Koala Circle have accessible units?
No, 4159 Koala Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4159 Koala Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4159 Koala Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4159 Koala Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4159 Koala Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Revere Tega Cay
260 North Revere Cv
Tega Cay, SC 29708

Similar Pages

Tega Cay 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTega Cay 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tega Cay 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsTega Cay Apartments with Gyms
Tega Cay Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCShelby, NC
Belmont, NCLincolnton, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College