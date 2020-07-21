4159 Koala Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

TEGA CAY rental available now! Two master bedrooms, Master on main & 2nd upstairs. Wooded view off the new deck on the back of the house. Newly updated with beautiful tile flooring and carpet. Large bedrooms. Attends Fort Mill School District. Due to enrollment freezes please call and verify with the school district for attendance updates. Enjoy the recreational community of Tega Cay on the peninsula of Lake Wylie. Right outside of Fort Mill, SC and just over the border of Charlotte, NC. Renters insurance required. Pets are conditional, must have current records. Non smoking home. Non refundable Application fee $60 per adult over 18.