408 Sugar Maple Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

Price Reduced!! Charming Home in the Tega Cay Area!! - This lovely 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom brick home is a must see! Located in Heron Harbor and the Amber Wood subdivision in the Tega Cay area. It has vaulted living room ceilings, eat-in kitchen with a pantry, stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Great size master and guest bedroom. The master has a large walk in closet with a huge master tub. Great patio for outside space and extra storage in the attic. This home offers a washer/dryer in as-is condition. It can removed upon request. There is a two car garage located off the kitchen. This home is located near many restaurants and shopping places in the Tega Cay, Fort Mill and Steele Creek area, local parks, possible Golf Course and Lake Wylie Access. Walking distance to the new Tega Cay Elementary School You can also purchase a membership to the Tega Cay pool and clubhouse. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS WONDERFUL HOME!



Pet Policy: Pets Allowed. Pet fee of $250 per pet and pet rent of $10 per pet per month.



Directions: Take a left out the Fort Mill office onto 160. Take a left on Gold Hill. Continue straight into Tega Cay and right onto Heron Harbor. Quick right onto Sugar Maple. Home is located on the right.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



Property is also on Rently lock-box for self-showing!



Directions are as follows:

1. Create an account on Rently.com

2. Verify your account with a one-time $0.99 charge to confirm your identity.

3. Tour during Open House hours (8am-8:30pm)

4. Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.

5. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.

6. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



(RLNE5298850)