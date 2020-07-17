All apartments in Tega Cay
Tega Cay, SC
309 Wave Crest Drive
309 Wave Crest Drive

309 Wave Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Tega Cay
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location

309 Wave Crest Drive, Tega Cay, SC 29708
Tega Cay

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy vacation living all year long in this beautiful four story townhouse complete with elevator! Great outdoor living with patio and several deck terraces as well as the beautiful community of Lake Shore on Lake Wylie with beach access and outdoor swimming pool. This home is full of natural light and nice large windows while keeping tons of privacy! Start enjoying all the amenities that Tega Cay has to offer. Rare find can be yours! Award winning school system, close to Charlotte, highway access, shopping and dining. Available for move-in today! Minimum Credit Score of 650. Pets accepted conditionally with non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Wave Crest Drive have any available units?
309 Wave Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tega Cay, SC.
What amenities does 309 Wave Crest Drive have?
Some of 309 Wave Crest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Wave Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
309 Wave Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Wave Crest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Wave Crest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 309 Wave Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 309 Wave Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 309 Wave Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 Wave Crest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Wave Crest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 309 Wave Crest Drive has a pool.
Does 309 Wave Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 309 Wave Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Wave Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Wave Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Wave Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Wave Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
