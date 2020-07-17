309 Wave Crest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking pool garage

Enjoy vacation living all year long in this beautiful four story townhouse complete with elevator! Great outdoor living with patio and several deck terraces as well as the beautiful community of Lake Shore on Lake Wylie with beach access and outdoor swimming pool. This home is full of natural light and nice large windows while keeping tons of privacy! Start enjoying all the amenities that Tega Cay has to offer. Rare find can be yours! Award winning school system, close to Charlotte, highway access, shopping and dining. Available for move-in today! Minimum Credit Score of 650. Pets accepted conditionally with non-refundable pet fee.