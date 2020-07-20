All apartments in Tega Cay
Find more places like 1983 Newberry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tega Cay, SC
/
1983 Newberry Lane
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:43 PM

1983 Newberry Lane

1983 Newberry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tega Cay
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1983 Newberry Lane, Tega Cay, SC 29708
Tega Cay

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
tennis court
OVERSIZED GARAGE/GARAGE DOOR - big enough to HOLD BOAT! Tega Cay's Lakeshore community at Lake Wylie! MASTER BEDROOM & OFFICE ON MAIN LEVEL. Amazing home situated on large .63 acre wooded lot is at the end of a cul de sac, with Lake Wylie only one lot away! With 3100 s.f., this home has 4 BRs + huge bonus (or use as 5th BR) and 2.5 baths. Beautiful wood floors and crown molding are throughout main level. Front office has french doors. Dining room is large and has trey ceiling. Two-story great room with catwalk above is open to kitchen with lots of cabinets, solid surface counter tops, tile backsplash and breakfast area. Steps out to rear deck overlooking a wooded lot which offers lots of privacy. Large master BR is on main level and has master bath with walk-in shower and separate tub. Upstairs are 4 more bedrooms (or 3+ bonus). Bedrooms have custom closets. Tons of attic space. OVERSIZED garage w/oversized door large enough to hold a boat. Community offers boat ramp, golf course, playground, pool, rec area, tennis courts and walking trails!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannaot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1983 Newberry Lane have any available units?
1983 Newberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tega Cay, SC.
What amenities does 1983 Newberry Lane have?
Some of 1983 Newberry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1983 Newberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1983 Newberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1983 Newberry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1983 Newberry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1983 Newberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1983 Newberry Lane offers parking.
Does 1983 Newberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1983 Newberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1983 Newberry Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1983 Newberry Lane has a pool.
Does 1983 Newberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 1983 Newberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1983 Newberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1983 Newberry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1983 Newberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1983 Newberry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Revere Tega Cay
260 North Revere Cv
Tega Cay, SC 29708

Similar Pages

Tega Cay 1 BedroomsTega Cay 2 Bedrooms
Tega Cay 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTega Cay Apartments with Gyms
Tega Cay Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCShelby, NC
Belmont, NCLincolnton, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College