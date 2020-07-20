1983 Newberry Lane

Amenities

OVERSIZED GARAGE/GARAGE DOOR - big enough to HOLD BOAT! Tega Cay's Lakeshore community at Lake Wylie! MASTER BEDROOM & OFFICE ON MAIN LEVEL. Amazing home situated on large .63 acre wooded lot is at the end of a cul de sac, with Lake Wylie only one lot away! With 3100 s.f., this home has 4 BRs + huge bonus (or use as 5th BR) and 2.5 baths. Beautiful wood floors and crown molding are throughout main level. Front office has french doors. Dining room is large and has trey ceiling. Two-story great room with catwalk above is open to kitchen with lots of cabinets, solid surface counter tops, tile backsplash and breakfast area. Steps out to rear deck overlooking a wooded lot which offers lots of privacy. Large master BR is on main level and has master bath with walk-in shower and separate tub. Upstairs are 4 more bedrooms (or 3+ bonus). Bedrooms have custom closets. Tons of attic space. OVERSIZED garage w/oversized door large enough to hold a boat. Community offers boat ramp, golf course, playground, pool, rec area, tennis courts and walking trails!



