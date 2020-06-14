121 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Taylors, SC

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Taylors that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
8 Units Available
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$885
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,127
1162 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
3 Units Available
Greyeagle
4551 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$785
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1060 sqft
Welcome home to Greyeagle, the best-kept secret in Taylors, South Carolina. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, local parks, and schools.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
6 Units Available
The Chimneys
4990 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Us Today to Schedule YOUR Virtual Tour!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
31 Birdsong Lane
31 Birdsong Lane, Taylors, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1764 sqft
Don't miss out on the great opportunity to live in the Preserves at Mountain Creek! This just-renovated home features all new flooring, new stainless steel appliances, plus a huge walk-in closet in the master bedroom.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3 Idlewilde Ave
3 Idlewilde Avenue, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1350 sqft
3 Idlewilde Ave Available 08/01/20 Huge Yard and Convenient to Wade Hampton Shops and Restaurants - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date:

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
1 Unit Available
43 Noble Wing Lane
43 Noble Wing Lane, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1796 sqft
Welcome to Eagles Glen.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
16 Birchview Street
16 Birchview Street, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
Fantastic location in Jamestown Commons located off E. North Street and just a short drive to downtown Greenville or Greer.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6 River hill Court
6 River Hill Road, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
Enjoy this traditional, 2-Story home located in Taylors with the Reedy River just beyond your back deck. Large deck sits off kitchen/breakfast area and is a great place for unwinding or getting your day started.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
12 Birchview Street
12 Birchview Street, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Fantastic location! Easy access to 85 as well as 385! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome is a must see. In the kitchen you will find that it is very open, great for multiple people preparing meals at one time.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
503 Red Ledge Court
503 Red Ledge Court, Taylors, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
Call Carolina Moves at 864.475.1234 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
144 Lauren Wood Circle
144 Lauren Wood Circle, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
Available 7/8/2020 Lovely family home in Taylors. Everything has been redone - floors carpets, appliances and paint. Spacious common spaces, lovely bedrooms. Huge bonus room as well. Yard is expansive but not fenced.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
320 Runion Lake Ct
320 Runion Lake Ct, Taylors, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1786 sqft
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Beautiful Home in Taylors 4 Bed 3 Bath with Fenced Yard! - **LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** Are you looking for a home in Taylors? This 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom in the new Runion Estates subdivision is the one you're looking for.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
25 Madeline Circle
25 Madeline Circle, Taylors, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Filled with upgrades. Hardwood floors, carpet, lighting fixtures are all upgraded. Separate dining room. Kitchen that opens to living room with fireplace and installed surround sound.

1 of 19

Last updated March 23 at 07:14pm
1 Unit Available
100 Stallings Road
100 Stallings Rd, Taylors, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Welcome to your new home! Wonderful 2BR/2.5BA townhome in the popular Pebble Creek community! Wonderful floorplan! Unit has been maintained well. The heat pump and appliances are less than 2 years old.

1 of 13

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
207 Osmond Drive
207 Osmond Drive, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1608 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE! This ranch-style home has 3 bedrooms - all with ceiling fans. The cook-friendly kitchen boasts upgraded counter-tops and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Taylors
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1243 sqft
Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers distinctive architectural elements in our spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities and
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$914
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1187 sqft
Phase Two Opening Late Summer 2020! Brand New Construction Apartment Homes - Now Leasing! Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
20 Units Available
Lakecrest Apartments
3900 E North St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$835
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$876
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1252 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1196 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated May 27 at 07:15pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Howell Road
14001 Ardmore Springs Circle, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1509 sqft
Conveniently situated on the East side of Greenville, Ardmore Howell Road is a straight shot to downtown, I-385, I-85, Haywood and Woodruff Road.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
617 Millervale Road
617 Millervale Road, Greer, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
3000 sqft
617 Millervale Road Available 07/06/20 Lismore Park Home for Rent - Amazing 5 bedroom home within walking distance to Riverside Middle and High School. This home is in the quaint neighborhood of Lismore Park. This home offers plenty of living space.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9 Bristol Drive
9 Bristol Drive, Wade Hampton, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
Location Location! This home is just off Wade Hampton Blvd. and walking distance to shopping, dining, and more.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
419 Wood Road
419 Wood Road, Greenville County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
This is a great property located in Taylor's close to Wade Hampton Blvd, shopping and restaurants. Kitchen has been updated. Large open space. Loft area with spiral staircase includes queen bed and nightstand. Updated bathroom.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
327 Mimosa Drive
327 Mimosa Drive, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Awesome 3 bedroom house near Downtown Greenville FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please check the full description of the listing on our website for additional information. STATUS: Occupied.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Taylors, SC

Finding an apartment in Taylors that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

