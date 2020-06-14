Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:18 PM

107 Apartments for rent in Taylors, SC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Taylors renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
6 Units Available
The Chimneys
4990 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Us Today to Schedule YOUR Virtual Tour!

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
14 Lynn Dr
14 Lynn Drive, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1730 sqft
This Is A Rare Find in Taylors! Adorable Brick Ranch! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brick ranch in Taylors is centrally located in Taylors and Very convenient to shops, restaurants, Wade Hampton, Downtown Greenville and Greer.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3 Idlewilde Ave
3 Idlewilde Avenue, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1350 sqft
3 Idlewilde Ave Available 08/01/20 Huge Yard and Convenient to Wade Hampton Shops and Restaurants - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date:

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
123 Monarch Place
123 Monarch Place, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1394 sqft
Beautiful yard, hardwood floors throughout make this one level ranch house lovely. the backyard is private and peaceful for those summer evenings. The location is in the Pebble Creek area of Taylors.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
25 Madeline Circle
25 Madeline Circle, Taylors, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Filled with upgrades. Hardwood floors, carpet, lighting fixtures are all upgraded. Separate dining room. Kitchen that opens to living room with fireplace and installed surround sound.
Results within 1 mile of Taylors
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1243 sqft
Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers distinctive architectural elements in our spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities and
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
21 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$914
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1187 sqft
Phase Two Opening Late Summer 2020! Brand New Construction Apartment Homes - Now Leasing! Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
20 Units Available
Lakecrest Apartments
3900 E North St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$835
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$876
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1252 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated May 27 at 07:15pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Howell Road
14001 Ardmore Springs Circle, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1509 sqft
Conveniently situated on the East side of Greenville, Ardmore Howell Road is a straight shot to downtown, I-385, I-85, Haywood and Woodruff Road.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
9 Bristol Drive
9 Bristol Drive, Wade Hampton, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
Location Location! This home is just off Wade Hampton Blvd. and walking distance to shopping, dining, and more.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
320 Mitchell Road
320 Mitchell Road, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
OPEN HOUSE-SHOWING Tues June 2nd from 1:30-2:00pm Wonderful all brick ranch located in a well established neighborhood and convenient to schools, shopping, restaurants and all of your everyday amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Taylors
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
127 Units Available
Waterleaf at Keys Crossing
7001 Cinelli Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1243 sqft
Welcome to Waterleaf at Keys CrossingYour new home in Greenville awaits – welcome to Waterleaf at Keys Crossing Luxury Apartments. Our brand-new community offers modern one, two & three bedroom apartments and carriage houses in a prime location.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
19 Units Available
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,083
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living right off I-85. New construction with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen area, fire pit and bark park. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Contemporary cabinetry and subway tile.
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
7 Units Available
Haywood Pointe
1175 Haywood Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$835
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Look no further for great apartment home living in Greenville, South Carolina because you've found it at Haywood Pointe. Our beautiful apartment home community is located just off the I-385.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
38 Units Available
Avana at Carolina Point
201 Carolina Point Pkwy, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$854
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1384 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances. Tons of amenities in this green community with 24-hour gym and media room. Restaurants and retailers galore at the nearby Shoppes at Plaza Green. Close to I-385 and I-85.
Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
6 Units Available
2207 North
2207 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$875
990 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, private balconies, and extra storage room. Residents have access to a clubhouse, a 24-hour fitness center, and a pool. Fifteen minutes from downtown.
Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
$
24 Units Available
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1306 sqft
Units located in gated community. Resort-style pool, children's park, free gym, and valet parking available. Units have 9-foot ceilings. Comes with granite counters, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
15 Units Available
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1385 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Hollingsworth Park
21 Units Available
Velo Verdae
205 Verdae Boulevard, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1388 sqft
Welcome to Velo Verdae, a brand new luxury apartment community.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
19 Units Available
The Preserve At Woods Lake
412 Woods Lake Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$855
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1520 sqft
Modern apartments with gorgeous landscaping, lake views, a sparkling saltwater swimming pool and a 24-hour gym. Units feature crown moldings, pantries and eat-in kitchen. Perfect location near airport and I-385.
Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
Edgemont Apartments
151 Mitchell Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1189 sqft
Edgemont Apartments is an established apartment community located in the expanding city of Greenville, South Carolina.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
20 Units Available
HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK
100 Gloucester Ferry Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$789
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1146 sqft
Modern apartment kitchens with breakfast bars and built-in microwaves. Community amenities include a pet spa, fire pit and a complimentary Starbucks coffee bar. Immediate access to Interstate 385 for a quick commute.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
158 Units Available
Legacy Haywood
930 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1528 sqft
Upscale your expectations at Legacy Haywood, brand new apartments located in the heart of Greenville, SC.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
$
Viola Street Area
15 Units Available
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,135
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,116
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1154 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Taylors, SC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Taylors renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

