Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath ranch style home in Taylors. This property provides a wonderful open floor plan with great natural light. Kitchen comes equipped with a stove/oven, dishwasher, and disposal. Ceiling fans throughout. Spend time outdoors in the wonderfully shaded back yard. There is also a garage that can be used for parking or as additional storage. No smoking or vaping. No pets. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care.