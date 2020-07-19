12 Birchview Street - 1

Amenities

Fantastic location! Easy access to 85 as well as 385! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome is a must see. In the kitchen you will find that it is very open, great for multiple people preparing meals at one time. Appliance package includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, as well as a stove/oven! While in the dining room you can open the french door and go outside to enjoy the patio! Nice size bedrooms as well! Another gem that comes with this home is the beautiful bay window. Pets negotiable with a non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, breed restrictions apply. Zoned for Mitchell Road Elementary, Northwood Middle, and Eastside High School.



