Amenities

dogs allowed carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable home in Greer - Adorable 3 bd/2 bath home in Suncrest Ridge that is conveniently located between Spartanburg and Greenville. Living room opens up to kitchen and breakfast area. Tile throughout with the exception of the bedrooms which are carpeted. Fenced in yard. No cats, 1 small dog will be negotiable. Available now



Clair Carson, Agent



Schools: Chandler Creek Elementary, Greer Middle and Greer High.



(RLNE3498582)