Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Desireable Wellington Community - Owner will rent FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED

Come see this 3 bedroom 3 bath 1600 square foot townhome today!

Spacious floor plan with 1 bedroom downstairs along with a 2nd bedroom and large master upstairs.

Screened in porch on the back for relaxing days and nights.

These homes rarely last long and is conveniently located to Market Common, the beach, shopping and medical facilities.

Pets are negotiable with a $250 non refundable pet fee.

NO SMOKING



(RLNE5648964)