Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking range oven

Cute as can be. If you want Privacy in a Secluded area surrounded by Trees but near all that Fort Mill has to offer, this is the home for you. 2BR 1.5BA, Fresh Paint, Pine Floors in Family Room & Bedrooms, Ceramic Tile in Kitchen, Dining, Baths & Laundry Area, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, W&D connections, Deck on Back. Access from shared gravel drive off Harris Road. No smoking/vaping, No Pets, Good Credit Only, No Co-signers.