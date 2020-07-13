Apartment List
SC
ridgeland
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Ridgeland, SC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ridgeland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Abberly Chase
59 Summerlake Circle, Ridgeland, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,038
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1394 sqft
Welcome home to Abberly Chase, where you get the chance to live the comfortable, stylish life you want.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgeland
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Abberly Pointe
100 Ashton Pointe Blvd, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1031 sqft
Living well is the only Pointe! Blending a tranquil, natural setting with an unmatched location that makes any commute feel like a breeze, Abberly Pointe is the epitome of convenient, upscale living in the Beaufort area.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
11 Units Available
Legends North of Broad
100 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Legends North of Broad, we strive to provide all the comforts of home and superior service through our professional and responsive management team. Come Enjoy the Luxury Lifestyle You Deserve!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Park
314 Laurel Bay Rd, Laurel Bay, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$979
1189 sqft
Magnolia Park offers amazing 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 21, scenic waterways and The Marine Corps Air Station.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
10 Over Dam
10 Over Dam, Beaufort County, SC
1 Bedroom
$950
350 sqft
Beautiful studio apt. in the award-winning waterfront community of Habersham!!! Voted best community by Southern Living Magazine.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
17 Brasstown Way
17 Brasstown Way, Port Royal, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2088 sqft
Beautiful home FOR RENT available 1 August, 2020. Conveniently located about 10 minutes from MCAS Beaufort & Parris Island & very close to the Broad River Bridge, schools & shopping.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
14 Assembly Row
14 Assembly Row, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1332 sqft
Townhouse rental located in the award winning Habersham neighborhood. This open floor plan boasts 12' ceilings on the 1st floor with 10' ceilings on the 2nd. The home comes fully furnished and has beautiful wood floors throughout.

1 of 47

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
3 Capers Creek Drive, Rivers End
3 Capers Creek Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1264 sqft
MOVE IN READY. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath (1,264 sq. ft) with 1 car attached garage home for rent in the Rivers End Community of Okatie, SC. This area is a perfect location between Hilton Head Island and Beaufort, SC! Small dog allowed per owners approval.
Results within 10 miles of Ridgeland
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
41 Units Available
One Hampton Lake
11 Parklands Dr, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1378 sqft
Great location on Bluffton Parkway, minutes from shopping and restaurants. Units feature patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Community includes clubhouse, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
134 Units Available
Waterleaf at Battery Creek
10 Shell Creek Dr, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
737 sqft
Receive one month free for a limited time! Enjoy Lowcountry living in Beaufort, SC – welcome to Waterleaf at Battery Creek.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Mystic Bluff
103 Inspiration Avenue, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,179
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1294 sqft
imagine a lifestyle that is out of this world. Brand New Mystic Bluff Apartments in Bluffton offers One, Two and Three Bedroom Apartments with divine interiors and luxurious indulgences in a low country location beyond compare.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
48 Muirfield Drive
48 Muirfield Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2208 sqft
Eagle's Pointe - 3 bedroom/2.5 bath and bonus room with lagoon view - Single family home with 3 bedrooms and a bonus room over the garage, 2.5 bathrooms, screened in back porch, fenced in yard with a great lagoon view.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
153 Island West Dr
153 Island West Drive, Beaufort County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2119 sqft
4 Bed, 3 Bath, One Story home available in Island West.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Spanish Point
127 Spanish Point Drive
127 Spanish Point Drive, Beaufort, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2569 sqft
Beautifully updated Spanish Point ranch rental, situated on half + acre of landscaped yard. The living room has a gas fireplace surrounded by brick and opens to formal dining room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Commodore Dupont Street
108 Commodore Dupont Street, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1280 sqft
Lovely Sun City (+55) 2 bedroom, 2 bath home on quiet cul-de-sac - This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is freshly painted and in immaculate condition. Located close to the front of Sun City on a quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Cottage Farm
2510 Glendale Lane
2510 Glendale Lane, Beaufort, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2044 sqft
Available August 3,2020. 1 Story 3 bed / 3 full bath open floor plan. Bonus room above garage with full bath can be a 4th bedroom . Nice built-ins in great room. Kitchen has natural gas stove top within center island.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Battery Shores
1015 Wolverine Drive
1015 Wolverine Drive, Beaufort, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2243 sqft
1015 Wolverine Dr. Beaufort: Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 Bath single story home for rent. 2243 sq ft, on a 1/3 acre lot with fenced backyard. Hardwood floors/tile throughout common areas. Vaulted 14' ceilings in living room with gas fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ridgeland, SC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ridgeland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

