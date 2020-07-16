564 Teaberry Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st. Must be a 12 month lease or longer

This stunning 4-Bedroom 2.5-Bathroom home just at 1861sf. This home has so much to offer! Living room with a fireplace, cook-friendly kitchen with new appliances and granite countertops, and spacious dining room. Large master suite includes a private, en suite bathroom with a doubleMake this house your home today!



