All apartments in Richland County
Find more places like 564 Teaberry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richland County, SC
/
564 Teaberry Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:35 PM

564 Teaberry Drive

564 Teaberry Dr · (803) 594-4450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

564 Teaberry Dr, Richland County, SC 29229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1861 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st. Must be a 12 month lease or longer
This stunning 4-Bedroom 2.5-Bathroom home just at 1861sf. This home has so much to offer! Living room with a fireplace, cook-friendly kitchen with new appliances and granite countertops, and spacious dining room. Large master suite includes a private, en suite bathroom with a doubleMake this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. vanity! This home will not last long! APPLY TODAY
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 564 Teaberry Drive have any available units?
564 Teaberry Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 564 Teaberry Drive have?
Some of 564 Teaberry Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 564 Teaberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
564 Teaberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 564 Teaberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 564 Teaberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 564 Teaberry Drive offer parking?
No, 564 Teaberry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 564 Teaberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 564 Teaberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 564 Teaberry Drive have a pool?
No, 564 Teaberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 564 Teaberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 564 Teaberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 564 Teaberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 564 Teaberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 564 Teaberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 564 Teaberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 564 Teaberry Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Companion at the Palms
1155 Clemson Frontage Rd
Columbia, SC 29229
Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
3900 Bentley Dr
Columbia, SC 29210
The Land Bank Lofts
1401 Hampton St
Columbia, SC 29201
The Farrington
1513 Farrington Way
St. Andrews, SC 29210
Providence Park
261 Business Park Blvd
Columbia, SC 29203
Spring Lake Apartments
7645 Garners Ferry Rd
Columbia, SC 29209
612 Whaley
612 Whaley St
Columbia, SC 29201
Devine District
2825 Devine St
Columbia, SC 29205

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAugusta, GARock Hill, SCAiken, SCFort Mill, SCWest Columbia, SCFlorence, SCLexington, SC
St. Andrews, SCEvans, GASumter, SCIrmo, SCCayce, SCNorth Augusta, SCForest Acres, SC
Waxhaw, NCNewberry, SCDentsville, SCSeven Oaks, SCDalzell, SCLakewood, SCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeAugusta Technical College
Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-Aiken
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity