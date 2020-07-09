Amenities
312 Killian Green Drive,Columbia SC,29229 - 312 Killian Green Drive,Columbia SC,29229
Rental Amount: $1500.00
Bed: 3
Bathroom: 2.5
Total Square Footage: 2400
Available: August 1 2020
Features:
Living room
Dining room
Kitchen with appliances (refrigerator stove and microwave)
Special Features:
Garage
Den/Family Room
Sun-room
Linoleum flooring,Laminate Flooring and Carpeted flooring
Ceiling fans
Neutral colors through out
Walk in closet in master bedroom
Washer/Dryer connection
School Distance:
School district Richland 2
Elementary: 0.4 miles away from Killian Elementary School
Middle: 1.3 miles away from Long Leaf Middle School
High; 4.8 miles away from Westwood High
Distance:
Approximately
8 minutes away from Providence Hospital
15 minutes away from Blue Cross Blue Shield
17 minutes away from Fort Jackson
20 minutes away from Palmetto Health Baptist
21 minutes away from I-77
21 minutes away from USC
22 minutes away from 5 Points
23 minutes away from Downtown Columbia
24 minutes away from Lexington Medical Center
53 minutes away from Shaw Air force Base
And minutes away from shopping dining and more at the Village at Sandhills!!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2728570)