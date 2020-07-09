All apartments in Richland County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

312 Killian Green Drive

312 Killian Green Drive · (803) 771-0001
Location

312 Killian Green Drive, Richland County, SC 29229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 312 Killian Green Drive · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Killian Green Drive have any available units?
312 Killian Green Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 312 Killian Green Drive have?
Some of 312 Killian Green Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Killian Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
312 Killian Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Killian Green Drive pet-friendly?
No, 312 Killian Green Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland County.
Does 312 Killian Green Drive offer parking?
Yes, 312 Killian Green Drive offers parking.
Does 312 Killian Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Killian Green Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Killian Green Drive have a pool?
No, 312 Killian Green Drive does not have a pool.
Does 312 Killian Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 312 Killian Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Killian Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Killian Green Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Killian Green Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Killian Green Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
