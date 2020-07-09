Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

312 Killian Green Drive,Columbia SC,29229 - 312 Killian Green Drive,Columbia SC,29229



Rental Amount: $1500.00

Bed: 3

Bathroom: 2.5

Total Square Footage: 2400

Available: August 1 2020



Features:

Living room

Dining room

Kitchen with appliances (refrigerator stove and microwave)



Special Features:

Garage

Den/Family Room

Sun-room

Linoleum flooring,Laminate Flooring and Carpeted flooring

Ceiling fans

Neutral colors through out

Walk in closet in master bedroom

Washer/Dryer connection



School Distance:

School district Richland 2

Elementary: 0.4 miles away from Killian Elementary School

Middle: 1.3 miles away from Long Leaf Middle School

High; 4.8 miles away from Westwood High



Distance:

Approximately

8 minutes away from Providence Hospital

15 minutes away from Blue Cross Blue Shield

17 minutes away from Fort Jackson

20 minutes away from Palmetto Health Baptist

21 minutes away from I-77

21 minutes away from USC

22 minutes away from 5 Points

23 minutes away from Downtown Columbia

24 minutes away from Lexington Medical Center

53 minutes away from Shaw Air force Base

And minutes away from shopping dining and more at the Village at Sandhills!!



No Pets Allowed



