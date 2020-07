Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Beautiful, immaculate home. Great Curb appeal. Eat in kitchen with silestone countertops open to family room with fireplaceand vaulted ceilings. Master down with private bath with walk in closet. Two bedrooms and bonus room on second floor.Private backyard surrounded by 6ft privacy fence. Deck and screened porch with lightscaping. Within walking distance ofLake Carolina Elementary, YMCA, and lake. Lots of walking trails. Contact- 803.282.1991

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.