Richland County, SC
108 Fallen Leaf Dr
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:18 AM

108 Fallen Leaf Dr

108 Fallen Leaf Drive · (803) 403-8838 ext. 103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

108 Fallen Leaf Drive, Richland County, SC 29229

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 108 Fallen Leaf Dr · Avail. now

$1,925

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2842 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
guest suite
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home in Northeast Columbia! - Large family home situated in secluded Magnolia Hall. Brick exterior, front porch and colonial style large columns across front porch. Hardwood floors throughout foyer, formal dining, formal living and family Room. Main Level has 1 bedroom with full bath ideal for a guest suite or home office. Family room features a gas fireplace and windows overlooking a spacious split-level deck. Kitchen offers a built-in bench at eating area, an island, granite countertops, tile floors, and stainless steel appliances. 2nd level features 4 bedrooms all with walk-in closets, Enormous master suite featuring a tray ceiling, large walk-in closet and sitting area. Master private bath with his & hers vanities, and whirlpool tub. Large walk-in closet & sitting area.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5505596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Fallen Leaf Dr have any available units?
108 Fallen Leaf Dr has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 Fallen Leaf Dr have?
Some of 108 Fallen Leaf Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Fallen Leaf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
108 Fallen Leaf Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Fallen Leaf Dr pet-friendly?
No, 108 Fallen Leaf Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland County.
Does 108 Fallen Leaf Dr offer parking?
No, 108 Fallen Leaf Dr does not offer parking.
Does 108 Fallen Leaf Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Fallen Leaf Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Fallen Leaf Dr have a pool?
Yes, 108 Fallen Leaf Dr has a pool.
Does 108 Fallen Leaf Dr have accessible units?
No, 108 Fallen Leaf Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Fallen Leaf Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Fallen Leaf Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Fallen Leaf Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 108 Fallen Leaf Dr has units with air conditioning.
