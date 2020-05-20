108 Fallen Leaf Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool guest suite

Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home in Northeast Columbia! - Large family home situated in secluded Magnolia Hall. Brick exterior, front porch and colonial style large columns across front porch. Hardwood floors throughout foyer, formal dining, formal living and family Room. Main Level has 1 bedroom with full bath ideal for a guest suite or home office. Family room features a gas fireplace and windows overlooking a spacious split-level deck. Kitchen offers a built-in bench at eating area, an island, granite countertops, tile floors, and stainless steel appliances. 2nd level features 4 bedrooms all with walk-in closets, Enormous master suite featuring a tray ceiling, large walk-in closet and sitting area. Master private bath with his & hers vanities, and whirlpool tub. Large walk-in closet & sitting area.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



No Pets Allowed



