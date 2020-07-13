/
apartments with pool
26 Apartments for rent in Port Royal, SC with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
522 Candida Drive
522 Candida Drive, Port Royal, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1056 sqft
Charming Short Term Rental Town House In The Desirable Azalea Square Community. This Town Home Comes Completely Furnished. It Features An Open Floor Plan With The Kitchen Overlooking the Living room And The Living room overlooking the Screen Porch.
Results within 1 mile of Port Royal
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
10 Over Dam
10 Over Dam, Beaufort County, SC
1 Bedroom
$950
350 sqft
Beautiful studio apt. in the award-winning waterfront community of Habersham!!! Voted best community by Southern Living Magazine.
Results within 5 miles of Port Royal
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Harbor One
22 Colony Gardens Rd, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1236 sqft
HarborOne offers incredible 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 21, scenic waterways and The Marine Corps Air Station.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Park
314 Laurel Bay Rd, Laurel Bay, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$979
1189 sqft
Magnolia Park offers amazing 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 21, scenic waterways and The Marine Corps Air Station.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
3740 Sage Drive
3740 Sage Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2468 sqft
MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON! 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in popular Oyster Bluff community on Ladys Island. This home has a spacious, open layout with a gourmet kitchen area highlighted with a large granite island and open living room.
Results within 10 miles of Port Royal
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
Abberly Chase
59 Summerlake Circle, Ridgeland, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,038
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1394 sqft
Welcome home to Abberly Chase, where you get the chance to live the comfortable, stylish life you want.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
The Bluestone
4921 Bluffton Pkwy, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1510 sqft
Plush apartments close to all the action. Shops, bars and restaurants within walking distance. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and carpets in rooms. Business center, coffee bar and courtyard. Close to Hilton Head Island.
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
91 Units Available
Enclave at Bluffton Park
12 Wilkinson Way, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,505
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1373 sqft
Welcome to Enclave at Bluffton Park, where coastal living converges with the comforts of home to provide a luxurious Lowcountry experience.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
73 Units Available
Waterwalk at Shelter Cove
47 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2034 sqft
Modern homes with 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and large garden tubs. Residents enjoy access to private parking and saltwater pools. Shelter Cove Towne Centre is within walking distance.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
134 Units Available
Waterleaf at Battery Creek
10 Shell Creek Dr, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
737 sqft
Receive one month free for a limited time! Enjoy Lowcountry living in Beaufort, SC – welcome to Waterleaf at Battery Creek.
Last updated June 24 at 06:32pm
13 Units Available
Avalon Shores
20 Simmonsville Rd, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
Offering beautiful, spacious two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this unit welcomes you home with laundry rooms, large kitchens, stainless steel appliances and extensive living areas complete with sliding glass doors.
Last updated June 24 at 06:33pm
2 Units Available
Onyx Luxury Living
57 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Simmons Cay Apartments where southern charm meets coastal paradise. We know you wont find anything missing in these amazing apartments in Bluffton, SC.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Mystic Bluff
103 Inspiration Avenue, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,179
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1294 sqft
imagine a lifestyle that is out of this world. Brand New Mystic Bluff Apartments in Bluffton offers One, Two and Three Bedroom Apartments with divine interiors and luxurious indulgences in a low country location beyond compare.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4924 Bluffton Parkway Bldg 18 Apt. 304
4924 Bluffton Parkway, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4924 Bluffton Parkway Bldg 18 Apt. 304 Available 08/21/20 2 Bedroom in Bridgepoint - Great Location - Available 8/21 - AiM - This is a spacious two bedroom, two bath apartment on the third floor in a building with an elevator.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
23 Third Avenue
23 3rd Ave, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2024 sqft
Bluffton Park House Available Now! - Absolute Island Management is proud to present a turnkey move in ready 3-bedroom, 2.5- bathroom home in Bluffton Park. Walk or golf cart to Old Town! This corner lot home is very spacious.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
153 Island West Dr
153 Island West Drive, Beaufort County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2119 sqft
4 Bed, 3 Bath, One Story home available in Island West.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
289 Ceasar Place
289 Ceasar Place, Hilton Head Island, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2142 sqft
289 Ceasar Place - 289 Ceasar Available 08/14/20 289 CEASAR PLACE - NORTH-END TOWNHOME WITH LAGOON VIEWS - Allenwood townhouse with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, three stories, lots of balconies and upgrades with lagoon views.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
9 Old Barn Road
9 Old Barn Road, Beaufort County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2580 sqft
Stunning executive home FOR RENT available 1 August 2020 for a 2-year+ lease term.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
115 Regent Avenue
115 Regent Avenue, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
115 Regent Avenue Available 09/23/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Westbury Park! Available September 23rd ~ AiM - Welcoming and very spacious two-story townhouse in the gated community of Westbury Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
380 Marshland Rd - E25
380 Marshland Road, Hilton Head Island, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1060 sqft
2nd Floor Upgraded 2 bedroom Summer House Available NOW ~ AIM - This modern and renovated condo is available for IMMEDIATE move in.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6 Old South Court #F
6 Old South Court, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 Bed/2.5 Bath Condo at Old South Villas! Golf Course AND Pool View! Available July 1st! - This great 3 Bedroom/2.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
24 Chiswick Way
24 Chiswick Way, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
2000 sqft
Southern dream home located in Westbury Park! 3 bed, 2.5 bath! - Southern dream home! This beautiful, two story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in the gated Westbury Park community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3 Sparpole Lane
3 Sparpole Lane, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1118 sqft
Beautifully furnished and upgraded 2 bedroom home in Sawmill Forest- Available NOW! - This beautiful and upgraded home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a family-friendly neighborhood.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
663 William Hilton Parkway 4308
663 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
875 sqft
2 Bedroom, Hilton Head Resort, Close to the Beach- New Offer! Move-in Today! - We present a furnished two bedroom two bathroom in Hilton Head Resort. This property is in building four with a view of the pool and tennis courts.
